10th House of Reps sets new record for most bills passed in 12 months

Segun Adeyemi

The 10th Assembly eclipses the 2023–2024 legislative year with 1,188 Bills, compared to 14 in 1999–2000, 270 in 2011–2012, 685 in 2015–2016, and 853 in 2019–2020.

The current 10th House was inaugurated on June 13, 2023, with Hon. Abbas Tajudeen and Benjamin Kalu elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) grants the National Assembly the authority to enact laws. This power is crucial in ensuring the stability, peace, and progress of the country, and is exercised through the introduction of bills and motions.

According to Leadership, of the 1,188 bills submitted this year, 243 bills, representing 20.1%, have been passed, with 82 (7.0%) reaching the third (final) reading.

Additionally, 238 bills, making up 20.0% of the total, have been sent to Standing Committees and Committees of the Whole for further legislative review by Order 12, Number 6 of the House Standing Order (as amended).

The records reveal that out of 1,188 Bills received, 12 (1.0%) were executive bills, and 1,176 (99.0%) were members' bills. Of these, 9 (11.0%) of the executive bills and 72 (88.0%) of the members' bills have passed the third reading.

The analysis shows that the 10th House's first session processed more Bills than any previous House of Representatives session since 1999. For example, the 2023–2024 legislative year had 1,188 Bills, compared to 14 in 1999–2000, 270 in 2011–2012, 685 in 2015–2016, and 853 in 2019–2020.

These Bills address eight priority areas in the Abbas-led 10th House Legislative Agenda, including good governance, national security, law reform, economic development, social sector reform, inclusive and open parliament, foreign policy influence, and environmental sustainability.

Significant Bills passed in the first session and signed by President Bola Tinubu include the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (Establishment) Bill, 2023; Federal Audit Service Bill, 2023; and Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill, 2023.

Other notable Bills include the Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023; National Assembly Library Trust Fund Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024; Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2024; Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) Bill, 2024; and Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Also, there are Bills mandating the inclusion of teachings on breast and cervical cancer and sexual gender-based violence in the secondary school curriculum, as well as the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2023; National Assembly Budget and Research Office (NABRO) (Establishment) Bill, 2023; South-East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2023; and National Anthem Bill, 2024.

Additionally, of the 679 motions, 7 were rejected, 22 were assigned to ad-hoc committees, and 651 were forwarded to standing committees, while over 500 motions were passed to address urgent national issues.

