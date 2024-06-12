Rep Abbas vows to make Nigeria a nation citizens can be proud of

Abbas, in a statement to mark the day in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the dividends of democracy were bound to reach more Nigerians. He said that the country had evolved in the past 25 years and democracy had come to stay in Nigeria.

The speaker said the country had been navigating through the learning curves successfully. He said that though it was not perfect yet, the country had continued to grow in democratic experience and practice.

Abbas said that this year’s celebration was significant in the life of the National Assembly, as it also marked the first anniversary of the 10th Assembly. The 10th National Assembly was inaugurated on June 13, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abbas enjoined Nigerians across tribes, religions, genders and age groups to continue to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the country.

According to him, Nigeria promises to be a nation that the citizens will be proud of. He urged Nigerians to continue to support the government at all levels and remain law-abiding citizens.