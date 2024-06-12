ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rep Abbas vows to make Nigeria a nation citizens can be proud of

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker added that the country has evolved in the past 25 years and democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.

Hon-Tajudeen-Abbas-Speaker-House-of-Reps (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
Hon-Tajudeen-Abbas-Speaker-House-of-Reps (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Abbas, in a statement to mark the day in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the dividends of democracy were bound to reach more Nigerians. He said that the country had evolved in the past 25 years and democracy had come to stay in Nigeria.

The speaker said the country had been navigating through the learning curves successfully. He said that though it was not perfect yet, the country had continued to grow in democratic experience and practice.

Abbas said that this year’s celebration was significant in the life of the National Assembly, as it also marked the first anniversary of the 10th Assembly. The 10th National Assembly was inaugurated on June 13, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abbas enjoined Nigerians across tribes, religions, genders and age groups to continue to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the country.

According to him, Nigeria promises to be a nation that the citizens will be proud of. He urged Nigerians to continue to support the government at all levels and remain law-abiding citizens.

The speaker said that it was the collective responsibility of all, with the people as the critical stakeholders, to make the government succeed in its plans, policies and programmes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Tinubu isn’t a Superman’ - Presidency comments on June 12 slip

‘Tinubu isn’t a Superman’ - Presidency comments on June 12 slip

Rep Abbas vows to make Nigeria a nation citizens can be proud of

Rep Abbas vows to make Nigeria a nation citizens can be proud of

Atiku reacts to viral video of Tinubu's fall at Eagle Square

Atiku reacts to viral video of Tinubu's fall at Eagle Square

June 12: Peter Obi gives inspiring 'Democracy Day' message to Nigerian

June 12: Peter Obi gives inspiring 'Democracy Day' message to Nigerian

Don't panic, shooting is training exercise - Army urges residents to stay calm

Don't panic, shooting is training exercise - Army urges residents to stay calm

A bastion of journalism - Tinubu congratulates Amuka-Pemu on his birthday

A bastion of journalism - Tinubu congratulates Amuka-Pemu on his birthday

VIDEO: Tinubu 'misses his step' and falls on presidential truck

VIDEO: Tinubu 'misses his step' and falls on presidential truck

In America, they don't provide accommodation for lawmakers' - Ex-senator Obanikoro

In America, they don't provide accommodation for lawmakers' - Ex-senator Obanikoro

Wike inaugurates 3.2km Kwali Road in FCT after 14-year abandonment

Wike inaugurates 3.2km Kwali Road in FCT after 14-year abandonment

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion [NAN]

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion, area barred due to petrol leak

President Bola Tinubu and Ms Claudia Sheinbaum, the first female President of Mexico [Pulse.ng]

Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]

Yobe Govt sends repentant Boko Haram on counter insurgency mission for peace

President Bola Tinubu, Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan and US President, Joe Biden.

US lawmakers want Biden to rescue Binance executive held ‘hostage’ in Nigeria