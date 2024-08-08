ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Security forces invade NLC HQ in Abuja, labour unions react

Segun Adeyemi

The operatives allegedly claimed they were searching for seditious materials related to the #EndBadGovernance protests.

Department of State Services (DSS). [Facebook]
Department of State Services (DSS). [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The operatives, believed to be from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force, forcibly entered the premises, arrested security guards, and confiscated numerous books and publications.

Benson Upah, the NLC spokesperson, detailed the incident in a statement, describing how the operatives arrived at the Labour House in the Central Business District of Abuja at around 8:30 PM, long after working hours.

According to Upah, the operatives, some dressed in police uniforms and others in black t-shirts or plain clothes, stormed the 10th floor of the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

They apprehended the on-duty security guard and forced him to hand over keys to offices on the second floor.

"When he told them that he had no such keys on him, they broke into the floor and ransacked the bookshop on the 2nd floor, carting away hundreds of books and other publications," Upah stated, according to Punch.

The operatives allegedly claimed they were searching for seditious materials related to the #EndBadGovernance protests.

The NLC has vehemently condemned the invasion, describing it as illegal and a grave violation of democratic principles.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The armed security operatives showed no legal document permitting them to invade the premises of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the ungodly hours of the night.

"Even in the dark days of military rule, NLC secretariats were never invaded and ransacked by security agents. Today is indeed a very sad day for our democracy," the statement read.

The union has demanded an international inquiry into the incident and the immediate return of the confiscated materials.

Furthermore, the NLC has directed its staff to stay away from the office until further notice and warned that continued harassment might prompt a broader call for members to stay home to ensure their safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident follows a National Executive Council meeting at which the NLC condemned the excessive force used by security agents during the recent #EndBadGovernance protests.

The union's strong response underscores the tension between civil society and security forces in Nigeria, highlighting concerns about the country's commitment to democratic norms and the rule of law.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otu lifts 25-year ban on civil service employment, ignores ₦70k minimum wage

Otu lifts 25-year ban on civil service employment, ignores ₦70k minimum wage

Mass Defections: Deputy Speaker Kalu ushers LP, PDP, APGA members into APC

Mass Defections: Deputy Speaker Kalu ushers LP, PDP, APGA members into APC

How much does House of Rep lawmakers earn as salary? Details emerge

How much does House of Rep lawmakers earn as salary? Details emerge

Senate launches probe into $1.5bn PH Refinery maintenance

Senate launches probe into $1.5bn PH Refinery maintenance

I’ll reveal truth about NNPC operations in due time - NNPC boss Kyari

I’ll reveal truth about NNPC operations in due time - NNPC boss Kyari

Security forces invade NLC HQ in Abuja, labour unions react

Security forces invade NLC HQ in Abuja, labour unions react

We're coming to take over Lagos - APGA declares after restructuring

We're coming to take over Lagos - APGA declares after restructuring

Gallant D’Tigress bow out of Olympics after 74-88 loss to US

Gallant D’Tigress bow out of Olympics after 74-88 loss to US

Edo govt makes U-turn, confirms receiving trucks of rice from FG

Edo govt makes U-turn, confirms receiving trucks of rice from FG

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There has been a global unrest in countries like Lebanon, Venezuela, Nigeria, UK and others. [Getty Images]

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

Nigeria-Air [TheNation]

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal