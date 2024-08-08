Security forces invade NLC HQ in Abuja, labour unions react

The operatives, believed to be from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force, forcibly entered the premises, arrested security guards, and confiscated numerous books and publications.

Benson Upah, the NLC spokesperson, detailed the incident in a statement, describing how the operatives arrived at the Labour House in the Central Business District of Abuja at around 8:30 PM, long after working hours.

According to Upah, the operatives, some dressed in police uniforms and others in black t-shirts or plain clothes, stormed the 10th floor of the building.

They apprehended the on-duty security guard and forced him to hand over keys to offices on the second floor.

"When he told them that he had no such keys on him, they broke into the floor and ransacked the bookshop on the 2nd floor, carting away hundreds of books and other publications," Upah stated, according to Punch.

Why security operatives raided NLC HQ

The operatives allegedly claimed they were searching for seditious materials related to the #EndBadGovernance protests.

The NLC has vehemently condemned the invasion, describing it as illegal and a grave violation of democratic principles.

"The armed security operatives showed no legal document permitting them to invade the premises of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the ungodly hours of the night.

"Even in the dark days of military rule, NLC secretariats were never invaded and ransacked by security agents. Today is indeed a very sad day for our democracy," the statement read.

NLC demand for inquiry

The union has demanded an international inquiry into the incident and the immediate return of the confiscated materials.

Furthermore, the NLC has directed its staff to stay away from the office until further notice and warned that continued harassment might prompt a broader call for members to stay home to ensure their safety.

This incident follows a National Executive Council meeting at which the NLC condemned the excessive force used by security agents during the recent #EndBadGovernance protests.