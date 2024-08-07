Protest: FG places Sowore, other sponsors on watchlist

These individuals have been placed on a watch list, according to NIS Comptroller General Kemi Nandap.

Nandap, speaking to newsmen after a meeting of heads of militant and paramilitary agencies at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, did not disclose the identities of those on the watch list.

She emphasised that these individuals currently abroad will be apprehended immediately upon entering the country.

"We have Diaspora sponsors, they are on our watchlist. They are watchlisted, any attempt they make to come into the country, we'll be notified and they will be picked up and handed to the appropriate authority," Nandap stated.

She also mentioned that in response to the protests, the Immigration Service has increased officer deployment to land borders and airports to ensure thorough monitoring of the country's entry and exit points and stepped up surveillance to prevent foreign intervention.

Sowore reacts

A credible source revealed to Pulse Nigeria that Omoyele Sowore is among those listed.

Reacting on X, Sowore dismissed the government's actions as "Afro-Foolishness," stating, "We are already on your watchlist, so don't worry yourselves. While you prepare to jail us, also don't forget to fix the prisons because most of you will end up there pretty soon. For now, we are focused on #EndBadGovernmentInNigeria #DaysOfRage #RevolutionNow. #NoGoingBack."

The meeting, convened by President Bola Tinubu, saw the Defence Chief and heads of intelligence and security agencies discussing the implementation of the crackdown order.

FG freezes accounts of alleged protest sponsors

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, represented by the DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya, confirmed that the agency had identified some sponsors.

However, he refrained from providing further details.

Bichi also disclosed that some bank accounts linked to the protests had been blocked.

He noted that several individuals operating these accounts are based abroad and are being closely monitored.