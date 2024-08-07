ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Protest: FG places Sowore, other sponsors on watchlist

Segun Adeyemi

The DSS also disclosed that some bank accounts linked to the protests had been blocked.

Omoyele Sowore and President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
Omoyele Sowore and President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

These individuals have been placed on a watch list, according to NIS Comptroller General Kemi Nandap.

Nandap, speaking to newsmen after a meeting of heads of militant and paramilitary agencies at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, did not disclose the identities of those on the watch list.

She emphasised that these individuals currently abroad will be apprehended immediately upon entering the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have Diaspora sponsors, they are on our watchlist. They are watchlisted, any attempt they make to come into the country, we'll be notified and they will be picked up and handed to the appropriate authority," Nandap stated.

She also mentioned that in response to the protests, the Immigration Service has increased officer deployment to land borders and airports to ensure thorough monitoring of the country's entry and exit points and stepped up surveillance to prevent foreign intervention.

A credible source revealed to Pulse Nigeria that Omoyele Sowore is among those listed.

Reacting on X, Sowore dismissed the government's actions as "Afro-Foolishness," stating, "We are already on your watchlist, so don't worry yourselves. While you prepare to jail us, also don't forget to fix the prisons because most of you will end up there pretty soon. For now, we are focused on #EndBadGovernmentInNigeria #DaysOfRage #RevolutionNow. #NoGoingBack."

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting, convened by President Bola Tinubu, saw the Defence Chief and heads of intelligence and security agencies discussing the implementation of the crackdown order.

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, represented by the DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya, confirmed that the agency had identified some sponsors.

However, he refrained from providing further details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bichi also disclosed that some bank accounts linked to the protests had been blocked.

He noted that several individuals operating these accounts are based abroad and are being closely monitored.

The government's measures highlight its determination to quell the ongoing protests and maintain national security, though critics argue it is an attempt to silence dissent and stifle democratic expression.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

#EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

'It is a pandemic' - Commissioner raises alarm about drug abuse in Lagos

'It is a pandemic' - Commissioner raises alarm about drug abuse in Lagos

Governor's wife provides free pap to help children with malnutrition issues

Governor's wife provides free pap to help children with malnutrition issues

Zamfara Govt reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

Zamfara Govt reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There has been a global unrest in countries like Lebanon, Venezuela, Nigeria, UK and others. [Getty Images]

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

Nigeria-Air [TheNation]

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal