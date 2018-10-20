Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News >

Kidnapped Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji freed

Kidnapped Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji freed

Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji, who was kidnapped earlier this month, said Saturday he had been released and had returned home safely.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tanzanian businessman Mohammed Dewji was released early Saturday after being kidnapped earlier this month in Dar es Salaam. play

Tanzanian businessman Mohammed Dewji was released early Saturday after being kidnapped earlier this month in Dar es Salaam.

(AFP)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji, who was kidnapped earlier this month, said Saturday he had been released and had returned home safely.

"I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians, and everyone around the world for their prayers," he said in a tweeted message.

"I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the Police Force for working for my safe return."

His father Gullam Dewji confirmed his son's release in comments to the Tanzanian daily Mwanachi.

His uncle, Azim Dewji told Mwanachi the kidnappers had released him early Saturday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic capital.

"His abductors abandoned him and he was able to phone his father," he said in a video posted at the Mwanachi website, adding that his nephew was in good health.

The footage also showed a tired-looking Mohammed Dewji, in a tee-shirt and jogging trousers, thanking the police.

Abductors spoke 'African language'

Dar es Salaam police chief Lazaro Mambosasa told Mwanachi that he had already spoken with Dewji, who had told him that his abductors spoke an African language.

The family had offered a reward of half a million dollars (435,000 euros) for information that would help police find him.

Tanzanian police said Friday they had identified the driver of a vehicle used in the kidnapping and were making progress in their investigation.

Africa's youngest billionaire was kidnapped on October 11 by gunmen -- said to have been white -- as he entered the gym of a hotel in Dar es Salaam.

Mohammed Dewji, 43, heads the MeTL Group which operates in about 10 countries with interests in agriculture to insurance, transport, logistics and the food industry.

Police chief Lazaro Mambosasa told journalists that the assailants had "shot into the air" before bustling Dewji into their car.

Dewji was born in Tanzania and studied at Georgetown University in the United States. He also served as a member of parliament from 2005 to 2015.

In 2013, he became the first Tanzanian to grace the cover of Forbes magazine and was named Forbes Africa Person of the Year in 2015.

Dewji is also the main shareholder in Tanzania's Simba FC football club.

According to Forbes he is 17th on the list of Africa's billionaires, and worth $1.5 billion (1.29 billion euros).

Dewji is married with three children. In 2016 he signed a pledge to donate at least half of his fortune to philanthropic causes, according to Forbes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Dele Giwa and the 32-yr-old haunting mysterybullet

Related Articles

Pope ready to visit Pyongyang if invited: S.Korea's Moon
Lifespan 2040: US down, China up, Spain on top
Chinese bishops invite Pope Francis for historic visit
In full offensive on China, Trump gambles on end-game
Tsai Ing-wen China 'seriously challenging' Taiwan peace
Global Trade Asian markets cautious after US volatility
Pompeo China tells Secretary of State US must stop 'misguided actions'
In Taiwan Government pardons over 1,200 'White Terror' victims
Mike Pence Vice President paints China as enemy in US election

News

Handout picture released by the Peruvian presidency press office of President Martin Vizcarra (L) and newly appointed Interior Minister Carlos Moran, waving during a swearing-in ceremony at government headquarters in Lima on October 19, 2018.
Peru's new interior minister sworn in amid judge scandal
The march on parliament aims to convince British Prime Minister Theresa May to hold a second Brexit referendum
Worried Britons to rally for new Brexit vote
A man stares at a street-art installation in Rome inspired by Banksy and Italy's budget dispute with Brussels
Moody's downgrades Italy credit rating on debt, deficit concerns
This handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on July 10, 2017, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaking with Interior Minister Prince Abdelaziz bin Saud bin Nayef during a cabinet meeting chaired by the king in Mecca
Saudi's young crown prince: reformer or authoritarian?
X
Advertisement