Keyamo gets crucial backing on allocation of airstrips to Oyedepo, others

Pulse Nigeria reported that Bishop David Oyedepo, the church's founder, announced the development during a special service at Canaanland.

The airstrip is expected to streamline travel for worshippers and guests, particularly during large-scale events such as Shiloh, the church’s annual convention.

"Our members can now land and park their aircraft at Canaanland, enabling easier access for worshippers and guests from across the country and beyond," Bishop Oyedepo remarked.

Meanwhile, the Forum of Security Experts (FOSE) has voiced its support for Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, regarding his decision to allocate private airstrips to prominent individuals and organisations, notably Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church.

This backing comes amidst recent calls by some National Assembly members for revocation of private airstrip licenses over security concerns.

Refuting these legislative concerns, Keyamo clarified that the House of Representatives had not issued a directive to revoke any private airstrip licenses.

He expressed confidence that the Ministry’s explanations would alleviate the legislators’ concerns, highlighting the critical role private airstrips play in advancing Nigeria’s aviation and economic sectors.

“By the time we explain to them how private airstrips work and the processes they undergo by our agencies before the final approval, they will be satisfied,” Keyamo stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

FOSE, represented by Danladi Adamu, commended Keyamo’s commitment to bolstering the aviation sector. The group applauded his emphasis on upgrading Nigeria’s airports and incorporating modern technology to improve safety and operational efficiency.

They also pointed out the broad benefits of private airstrips, including economic growth, job creation, and access to remote areas for humanitarian aid and medical evacuations.

The FOSE statement highlighted, “The allocation of airstrips to qualified individuals, such as Living Faith Church, fosters economic development, supports local businesses, and enhances tourism. Such measures facilitate greater connectivity, enabling access to Nigeria’s cultural and natural heritage, which in turn stimulates local economies.”

Lawmakers urged to collaborate with Keyamo

The experts further urged the National Assembly to collaborate with Keyamo’s ministry in advancing Nigeria’s aviation security and infrastructure.

FOSE emphasised that the responsible management of private airstrips can significantly contribute to national security by providing alternative landing sites in emergencies and aiding agricultural development through efficient transport of perishable goods.