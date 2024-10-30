Reps ask Keyamo to revoke airstrip licence to Oyedepo's Living Faith Church

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call was a sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Sulaiman Gumi (APC-Zamfara) at a plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

The house also called for the withdrawal of approvals already granted to private individuals and organisations, to safeguard national security.

Moving the motion earlier, Gumi said that the Federal Government, through the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, had confirmed the approval of an airstrip for Living Faith Church, situated at Canaanland in Ota, Ogun.

He recalled that on Oct. 6, the Founder of the church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, informed his congregation of the approval of the airstrip by the federal government.

Gumi recalled that in September 2014, a prominent religious leader was allegedly linked to a private jet used to convey $9.3 million in cash to South Africa for the purchase of arms.

He said that it was reported that the private jet, which was seized by the South African authorities, had two Nigerians and an Israeli on board.

“The country is currently experiencing security challenges through illegal importation/proliferation of firearms and ammunition and importation of illicit/hard drugs.

“We are faced with the inability of our security agencies to pinpoint the source of supply of weapons to insurgents, kidnappers and separatists that have massacred thousands of Nigerians across the country.

“We are worried that granting airstrip to private individuals and organisations could further aid illegal importation of firearms and hard drugs into the country.

“This can further heighten insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other vices that are seriously affecting the socio-economic development of the country,” he said.