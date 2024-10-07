ADVERTISEMENT
FG approves airstrip for Bishop Oyedepo’s ‘Canaanland’

Segun Adeyemi

Oyedepo emphasised the church’s commitment to funding its own projects, adding that it was a step towards ensuring a high-quality facility with adherence to safety and aviation standards.

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the church, announced the development during a special service at Canaanland.

The airstrip is expected to streamline travel for worshippers and guests, particularly during large-scale events such as Shiloh, the church’s annual convention.

"Our members can now land and park their aircraft at Canaanland, enabling easier access for worshippers and guests from across the country and beyond," Bishop Oyedepo remarked.

I acquired private jets because God has blessed me richly - Bishop Oyedepo

According to Oyedepo, the airstrip will allow members to travel directly to the church’s premises without first reaching a major airport. This move is seen as a major convenience for thousands who visit the church, especially during large gatherings.

The airstrip project will be fully financed by the church, reflecting Living Faith Church’s commitment to self-reliance and infrastructural development.

Although details on the construction timeline remain undisclosed, church leaders have assured congregants that the project will be undertaken promptly and in line with regulatory requirements.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

