Ex-president Jonathan berates judiciary over decisions in election matters

Segun Adeyemi

Jonathan highlighted that conducting fair elections would significantly reduce the number of court cases.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan briefs journalists after visiting President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on October 27, 2023
He made these remarks on Tuesday, June 4, during the inauguration of Delta State’s new high court complex in Asaba and the launch of the distribution of 20 Toyota Prado SUVs to state judges.

Jonathan highlighted that conducting fair elections would significantly reduce the number of court cases.

He noted that many politicians pursue litigation due to perceived electoral injustices, estimating that approximately 50 per cent of these cases arise from feelings of being wronged by the electoral process.

According to Daily Trust, he said, “My thinking is that 50 percent of those who go to court go to court because they felt they were cheated by the electoral management system; they were rigged out.

“When you feel naturally aggrieved, you have to go to court. So, assuming the elections are properly conducted, they know they failed the election, but they feel they can use the judiciary to declare them winners.

“If the judiciary doesn’t declare who doesn’t win the election that they are winners, that many 50 per cent will not go to court.

“In South Africa, the electoral management body will never compromise, they all know. If you lose the election, you just wait for the next election. You don’t need to go to court.

“Because if you go to court, the judiciary too will not compromise. So, you will not get anything.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

