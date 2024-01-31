Ex-President Jonathan leads Commonwealth Mission for Pakistan’s election

Ikechukwu Eze, Special Adviser to Jonathan said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that Jonathan would lead a group of multidisciplinary experts from across the Commonwealth to observe the elections in Pakistan as well as offer an independent and comprehensive assessment of the electoral process.

He added that the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) would be supported by a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat led by Linford Andrews, Adviser and Head of the Electoral Support Section.

He added that the 13-member observer group was due to arrive in Islamabad on Feb. 1, and would remain in the country until the electoral process was completed.

Eze quoted from the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland as expressing her gratitude to Jonathan for agreeing to undertake the assignment.

Scotland said that the COG would benefit from Jonathan’s leadership, experience and wisdom.

Applauding Pakistan’s commitment to transparency and accountability, and Scotland said that the organisation was pleased to support Pakistan’s democratic journey and looks forward to peaceful and fair elections.

“I am grateful that the former President of Nigeria, Jonathan, has once again accepted our invitation to serve as Chair of an election observer group.

“The team of observers will assess the conduct of the process as a whole and, where appropriate, make recommendations for the further strengthening of the electoral system.

“It is hoped that these recommendations will be of benefit to the people and government of Pakistan in strengthening their electoral processes,” she said

Scotland called on all stakeholders, including political parties and their supporters, to contribute to a peaceful election in keeping with the commonwealth values.

She said that members of the observer group would also meet with a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives from political parties, election officials, the media and civil society groups.

“On election day, members of the COG will observe and consider all aspects of the election process across Pakistan- from the opening of polling stations and the voting process to the counting of ballots and announcement of results.

“The group will hold a press conference and issue an interim statement with its preliminary findings,” Scotland said