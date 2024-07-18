FULL LIST: JAMB unveils top scorers in 2024 UTME

Recommended articles
This announcement was made on Thursday, July 18, in Abuja, during the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board's ongoing 2024 policy meeting.
The top scorers are Olowu Joseph from Ondo State, Alayande David from Oyo State, and Orukpe Joel from Edo State.
"It is common knowledge that the Board has, at various fora, restated its unwillingness to publish the names of its best-performing candidates, as it considers its UTME as only a ranking examination on account of the other parameters that would constitute what would later be considered the minimum admissible score for candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions," JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said.
See full list of top scorers below:
1. Olowu David, 367 - Ondo State
2. Alayande David, 367 - Oyo State
3. Orukpe Joel, 367 - Edo State
4. Emmanuel Jeremiah, 366 - Akwa-Ibom State
5. Essiet Etini, 365 - Akwa-Ibom State
6. Ezenwoko Zara, 365 - Abia State
7. Umoh Joshua, 365 - Akwa-Ibom State
8. Mamudu Abdulraham, 364 - Edo State
9. Adeleke Abdulbasit, 363 - Kwara State
10. Echem Victor, 363 - Rivers State
11. Etute Emmanuel, 363 - Edo State
12. Jedidiah Chidiebube, 363 -Imo State
13. Adesanya Oluwatimilehin, 363 -Ogun State