RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

It's official - FG says admission of under 18 into higher institutions now a crime

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister directed JAMB to admit only students who have attained the age of 18 years into tertiary institutions in its 2024 admission process.

Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education [Punch Newspapers]
Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

Mamman was speaking at the 2024 Policy Meeting on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions, organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was put in place to determine the modality and guidelines for admissions into tertiary institutions for the 2024 academic session.

The minister directed JAMB to admit only students who have attained the age of 18 years into tertiary institutions in its 2024 admission process.

“Information has revealed that the enrolment of underage candidates is inflicting serious damage on the university and the education system, hence, the need for enforcement of extant rules.

“When I was monitoring the just concluded 2024 UTME, I was alarmed at the participation of a large number of obviously under-age candidates in the examination.

“This necessitated my comment on the need to enforce the extant provisions of the educational policies which made provision for nine years of basic education and three years of Senior Secondary Education before entry into tertiary institution.

“It is clear that a child who, as expected is enrolled in basic school at the age of six and having undergone 12 years of education would be around 18 years old when being enrolled in a tertiary institution,” he said.

He bemoaned the surge in applications for immediate requests for a change of age to reflect higher age in anticipation of the imminent enforcement of the age policy.

“This again reflects dangerous games being played with the life and future of innocent children by those expected to nurture them.

“Flowing from this, JAMB is hereby instructed to admit only eligible students’ i.e. those who have attained 18 years.

“Universities are advised to avoid recommending unqualified children for admission,” he added.

NAN, however, reports that there was uproar during the meeting when the minister handed down the decision of an 18-year entry limit for admissions into tertiary institutions.

Vice Chancellors, Rectors, Provost and other Stakeholders at the meeting protested their disagreement with the minister’s pronouncement. The minister, however, said that the 2024 admission criteria remained approved, urging institutions to adhere to the laid down requirements for admission processes.

He warned that any Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provost, who infiltrated admissions outside the Central Admissions Processing Systems (CAPS), would henceforth be sanctioned.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: FG bows to pressure, pegs 16 years as entry age into higher institution

BREAKING: FG bows to pressure, pegs 16 years as entry age into higher institution

Appeal Court affirms Diri’s re-election victory as Bayelsa governor

Appeal Court affirms Diri’s re-election victory as Bayelsa governor

Rep members take 50% pay cut to address economic hardship

Rep members take 50% pay cut to address economic hardship

FULL LIST: JAMB unveils top scorers in 2024 UTME

FULL LIST: JAMB unveils top scorers in 2024 UTME

Criticism greets FG's ban on admission of under 18 into higher institutions

Criticism greets FG's ban on admission of under 18 into higher institutions

It's official - FG says admission of under 18 into higher institutions now a crime

It's official - FG says admission of under 18 into higher institutions now a crime

Ministry partners with corps members to plant, care for trees in 21 Adamawa LGAs

Ministry partners with corps members to plant, care for trees in 21 Adamawa LGAs

Fire kills Kano commissioner's daughter & siblings, Gov Yusuf expresses condolences

Fire kills Kano commissioner's daughter & siblings, Gov Yusuf expresses condolences

FG unveils new secondary school curriculum

FG unveils new secondary school curriculum

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Customs says Nigeria remains among the countries with the cheapest PMS [FIJ]

Customs sells seized petrol to Nigerians for ₦180 per litre

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders FG to pay allocations directly to LGAs

Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman. [The Punch]

Mild drama as ex-minister standing trial for fraud collapses outside court

President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy