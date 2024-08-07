Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Odere disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday. He said that the level of destruction witnessed during the EndSARS protest made the state government stand firmly against violent protests.

“Knowing what the cost implications of repairing or replacing assets, we chose not to allow a repeat,” he said.

The commissioner commended Cross River people for supporting the government’s position on non-violent protests, saying, “We need to promote peace all the time”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odere said that the ongoing protest had severely affected the economy because several public and private businesses had been shut down during the period.

“We know the country is challenged, but it’s not unique to Nigeria. We must be decorous in our protests, violence does not pay.

“The essence of protest is not to destroy, it should be to make a change, we protest to be heard, we protest to say that things are not being done rightly.

“It can no longer be called a protest when we begin to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others,” he stated.

Odere said that the Gov. Bassey Otu-led government was fully aware of the current situation in the country and that government at all levels was working to enthrone change.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Cross River, the government is carrying out several reforms to improve the living standard of the residents.