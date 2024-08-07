ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the level of destruction witnessed during the EndSARS protest made the state government stand firmly against violent protests.

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]
Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Recommended articles

Odere disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday. He said that the level of destruction witnessed during the EndSARS protest made the state government stand firmly against violent protests.

“Knowing what the cost implications of repairing or replacing assets, we chose not to allow a repeat,” he said.

The commissioner commended Cross River people for supporting the government’s position on non-violent protests, saying, “We need to promote peace all the time”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odere said that the ongoing protest had severely affected the economy because several public and private businesses had been shut down during the period.

“We know the country is challenged, but it’s not unique to Nigeria. We must be decorous in our protests, violence does not pay.

“The essence of protest is not to destroy, it should be to make a change, we protest to be heard, we protest to say that things are not being done rightly.

“It can no longer be called a protest when we begin to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others,” he stated.

Odere said that the Gov. Bassey Otu-led government was fully aware of the current situation in the country and that government at all levels was working to enthrone change.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Cross River, the government is carrying out several reforms to improve the living standard of the residents.

“Our efforts in education, agriculture, solid minerals, and security among others are visible, we are aware of our mandate to serve our state,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

#EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

'It is a pandemic' - Commissioner raises alarm about drug abuse in Lagos

'It is a pandemic' - Commissioner raises alarm about drug abuse in Lagos

Governor's wife provides free pap to help children with malnutrition issues

Governor's wife provides free pap to help children with malnutrition issues

Zamfara Govt reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

Zamfara Govt reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]

'Your voice matters' - Speaker tells protesters in last-minute appeal

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined protesters to condemn police brutality in Nigeria IN 2020. [Twitter/@gboyegaakosile]

Sanwo-Olu begs Lagos residents to shun protest, promises more palliatives

Rep. Kabiru Bichi (APC-Kano) [Daily Post Nigeria]

Kano youths pull out of nationwide protest following Rep Bichi's appeal