Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), issued a stern warning to Nigerian service chiefs and military commanders.

"I wish to convey a stern caution to the distinguished service chiefs and military commanders of Nigeria's armed forces that those who authorise the use of lethal force against peaceful civilian protesters will be held responsible for committing crimes against humanity, even in the years following their retirement from service," Atiku stated in an X post on Tuesday.

He further emphasised the constitutional right to protest, asserting, "The constitutional right to protest is firmly established within our supreme law and reinforced by the judiciary.

"It is the solemn duty of the government and security agencies to ensure a safe and protected environment for individuals exercising their right to peaceful protest."

Presidency slams Atiku

In response, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga criticised Atiku for not condemning the looting and destruction that accompanied the protests.

Onanuga urged Atiku to emulate opposition figures in the United Kingdom who have condemned ongoing riots in the UK and supported government measures.

"As a statesman, his (Atiku) warning ought to be to the looting mob in Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, Jigawa states, who hijacked what was advertised by organisers as a peaceful protest," Onanuga said.

Onanuga highlighted that Section 40 of the 1999 constitution guarantees the right to protest, but Section 45 allows for public peace, safety, law, and order restrictions.

He praised the security forces' professionalism and restraint in dealing with the protests.

"We encourage Alhaji Atiku to borrow a leaf from opposition figures in the United Kingdom who have rallied behind the government to condemn the ongoing riots in the UK.

