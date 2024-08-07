ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

Segun Adeyemi

This exchange underscores the tension surrounding the protests and the government's handling of the situation, highlighting differing perspectives on balancing public safety and constitutional rights.

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu [Getty Images/Facebook]
Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu [Getty Images/Facebook]

Recommended articles

Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), issued a stern warning to Nigerian service chiefs and military commanders.

"I wish to convey a stern caution to the distinguished service chiefs and military commanders of Nigeria's armed forces that those who authorise the use of lethal force against peaceful civilian protesters will be held responsible for committing crimes against humanity, even in the years following their retirement from service," Atiku stated in an X post on Tuesday.

He further emphasised the constitutional right to protest, asserting, "The constitutional right to protest is firmly established within our supreme law and reinforced by the judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is the solemn duty of the government and security agencies to ensure a safe and protected environment for individuals exercising their right to peaceful protest."

READ ALSO: Protest: FG places Sowore, other sponsors on watchlist

In response, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga criticised Atiku for not condemning the looting and destruction that accompanied the protests.

Onanuga urged Atiku to emulate opposition figures in the United Kingdom who have condemned ongoing riots in the UK and supported government measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a statesman, his (Atiku) warning ought to be to the looting mob in Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, Jigawa states, who hijacked what was advertised by organisers as a peaceful protest," Onanuga said.

READ ALSO: Sowore links thugs who attacked reporters in Lagos to Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Onanuga highlighted that Section 40 of the 1999 constitution guarantees the right to protest, but Section 45 allows for public peace, safety, law, and order restrictions.

He praised the security forces' professionalism and restraint in dealing with the protests.

"We encourage Alhaji Atiku to borrow a leaf from opposition figures in the United Kingdom who have rallied behind the government to condemn the ongoing riots in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Such nationalistic temperament as displayed by opposition figures like Rishi Sunak, the immediate-past Prime Minister of the UK, is expected of Alhaji Atiku," Onanuga added.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

#EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

'It is a pandemic' - Commissioner raises alarm about drug abuse in Lagos

'It is a pandemic' - Commissioner raises alarm about drug abuse in Lagos

Governor's wife provides free pap to help children with malnutrition issues

Governor's wife provides free pap to help children with malnutrition issues

Zamfara Govt reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

Zamfara Govt reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There has been a global unrest in countries like Lebanon, Venezuela, Nigeria, UK and others. [Getty Images]

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

Nigeria-Air [TheNation]

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal