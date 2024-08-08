How much does House of Rep lawmakers earn as salary? Details emerge

This statement was made on Wednesday, August 7, in Abuja, where Rotimi also reaffirmed the House's commitment to a 50 per cent salary reduction to mitigate economic hardship.

"The House of Representatives has been inundated by some media outlets reporting claims of discrepancies in members' salaries, suggesting that we received 100 per cent of our July salaries. The report claimed that our salary amounted to N936,979," Rotimi stated, according to The Nation.

Rotimi explained that after deductions for advances such as housing, the actual monthly salary is ₦600,000.

He also noted that the member who displayed his salary on a TV programme was an exceptional case, as he assumed office through a court decision many months after the onboarding process had concluded.

Reps committed to 50% pay cut to salvage hunger

According to Rotimi, the House remains committed to the resolution passed on July 18, which stipulated a 50 per cent reduction in the salaries of members for six months.

"We acknowledge and regret that this resolution was not implemented by the bureaucracy, as intended, for the month of July," he said.

The formal instruction to the bureaucracy was only issued on July 23, following the adoption of the votes and proceedings of the plenary on the next legislative day.

Rotimi emphasised that the delay in implementing the salary reduction was due to necessary administrative procedures and coordination with financial institutions.

He assured that instructions for adjusting members' salaries had been issued and would be enforced moving forward to ensure the pledge was fully implemented.

"There is nothing to investigate, as some media houses reported. The House's position on this matter had been provided to some journalists who had reached out for clarification," Rotimi added.