Rep members take 50% pay cut to address economic hardship

This initiative, which was agreed upon on Thursday, July 18, aims to enhance food sufficiency and tackle the country's rising food costs.
The lawmakers also urged Nigerians to be patient with President Ahmed Tinubu's administration as it works to address the current challenges and hardships faced by citizens.
Additionally, the House instructed its Committees on Appropriation, Humanitarian Affairs, Finance, and Budget to ensure the resolution is implemented.
These decisions were made after the House adopted a motion by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka (APC- Ogun State) during a plenary session in Abuja.
More details later....