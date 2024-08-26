FULL LIST: FG identifies accredited universities in Togo & Benin Republic

This development follows the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, 's disclosure during a press conference marking his one-year in office.

Mamman, speaking on Channels Television's Sunday Politics program, revealed that over 22,500 Nigerians have obtained fake degree certificates from various unaccredited institutions in these two countries.

"The federal government has identified only three universities in Togo and five in Benin Republic as legitimate degree-awarding institutions for Nigerian students," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accredited universities in Togo

1. Universite De Lome.

2. Universite De Kara.

3. Catholic University of West Africa.

Accredited universities in Togo in Benin Republic

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Universite D’Abomey-Calavi.

2. Universite De Parakou

3. Universite Nationale Des Sciences, Technologies, Ingenierie Et Mathematiques.

4. Universite Nationale D’Agriculture.

5. Universite Africaine De Developpement Cooperatif.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mamman emphasised the government's resolve to invalidate the 22,700 certificates obtained from illegal universities, warning those involved would face severe consequences.

"This decision is not harsh; it is necessary to protect the integrity of our education system," the minister asserted.

He further highlighted that many individuals holding these fake certificates never left Nigeria. Instead, they obtained their degrees through racketeering schemes involving corrupt officials within and outside the country.

"The fake universities capitalised on the gullibility of Nigerians," Mamman added.

The minister urged the private sector to cooperate with the government in identifying employees with such fraudulent qualifications.

ADVERTISEMENT