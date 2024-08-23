ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

21,600 graduates parading fake certificates from Benin, Togo, others – FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister said that fake degrees from Nigerian and foreign universities would be flushed out of the system.

Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education [Punch Newspapers]
Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, disclosed this during a ministerial press briefing on his one-year achievements in the ministry, in Abuja on Friday.

According to Mamman, 1,105 students are holding fake certificates from Togo alone.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the federal government in March set up an Inter-Ministerial Investigative Committee on Degree Certificate Milling, to probe the activities of certificate racketeers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This followed an investigative report published by Daily Nigerian which exposed the activities of fake degree mills in the Benin Republic.

The Minister said that fake degrees from Nigerian and foreign universities would be flushed out of the system.

“The federal government has directed that the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) issue circular to flush out anybody with fake certificates from these institutions.

“In Togo, there are three universities that are officially approved and licenced to offer degree courses and in Benin Republic, we have five institutions licenced for degree courses,” he said.

Speaking on the challenges of tertiary institutions in meeting their needs as a result of the high electricity tariffs, Mamman said President Bola Tinubu had approved a long-term solution of powering the institutions through CNG.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that in the last year, the ministry had been able to return about four million out-of-school children to school.

He said this was achieved through the efforts of agencies under the ministry.

“Henceforth, on an annual basis, we will be returning about four million out-of-school children to school to address the menace.

“The Almajiri commission that was just established about a year ago is doing a lot in helping to return the out-of-school children to school.

“In the last two weeks, through the Almajiri Commission, about 20,000 students in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been registered to resume in the next academic session.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This gesture will trickle down to other states and we are going to see to it that our children get back to school.

“We have also set up a committee with UNESCO and the World Bank to review the existing policy for teachers’ support, welfare and development using the global best practices.

“By the time the government implement these policies in the next three years, the system of education would have been completely transformed,” the minister said.

On the safety of students in the wake of the recent school collapse in Jos, Mamman pledged to collaborate with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering (COREN) to check school facilities across the country.

He said that the step would go a long way in checking sharp practices by building contractors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister disclosed that efforts are being made to meet the needs of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to avert their planned strike actions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

21,600 graduates parading fake certificates from Benin, Togo, others – FG

21,600 graduates parading fake certificates from Benin, Togo, others – FG

Lagos govt diverts traffic for Lagos-Badagry carriageway reconstruction

Lagos govt diverts traffic for Lagos-Badagry carriageway reconstruction

Anambra community protests against 6 years blackout, removal of transformers

Anambra community protests against 6 years blackout, removal of transformers

Indians taking over low-level jobs in Nigerian oil & gas sector – PENGASSAN

Indians taking over low-level jobs in Nigerian oil & gas sector – PENGASSAN

FG chooses Dangote, Otedola, Elumelu to lead efforts to eradicate malaria

FG chooses Dangote, Otedola, Elumelu to lead efforts to eradicate malaria

Nigerians would've rejected Atiku's presidency if he won in 2023 - Bode George

Nigerians would've rejected Atiku's presidency if he won in 2023 - Bode George

APC's Sylva bites dust at Supreme Court as Diri gets affirmation as Bayelsa Gov

APC's Sylva bites dust at Supreme Court as Diri gets affirmation as Bayelsa Gov

We've received ₦50bn from EFCC for student loan - NELFUND

We've received ₦50bn from EFCC for student loan - NELFUND

No Nigerian president surpassed Tinubu's achievements in South-East - Onuigbo

No Nigerian president surpassed Tinubu's achievements in South-East - Onuigbo

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu working to tame bottlenecks to universal education – Shettima [NAN]

I've seen Tinubu's soul, it's good so invest your trust in him - Shettima

Our ‘X’ account is undergoing an upgrade – EFCC [BarristerNG.com]

X account not hacked, undergoing upgrade to improve service - EFCC clarifies

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. (Punch)

27 high court judges to face NJC probe panels over alleged misconduct