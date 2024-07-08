How you can win first lady Remi Tinubu's ₦25m by farming in your backyard

The First Lady made this statement at the State House Residence during the unveiling of her vegetable garden.

This initiative is part of the ‘Every Home A Garden Competition’, which aims to encourage new women farmers.

Senator Tinubu has planted seven types of vegetables: spinach, watermelon, bitter leaf, Ewedu, lemon grass, scent leaf, and okra.

ADVERTISEMENT

She underscored the transformative power of even the smallest individual contributions, affirming that everyone has a role to play in enhancing food sufficiency.

“This little garden will provide enough healthy vegetables for my household, and I would definitely be able to let some of my staff have them as well. The solution to any problem lies in everyone contributing their own quota to getting that solution. As a leader, I must show example and plant my own garden,” she said, according to Channels TV.

She urged women new to farming nationwide to participate in the competition by planting home gardens that can provide enough produce to feed themselves and their neighbours.

“This will also enhance communal living and help drive the federal government’s food security campaign. The vegetables are medicinal, and the garden is to lead by example for other women to embrace smart gardening,” she added.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

How to win ₦25m

She presented the garden to Chioma Uzodinma, the wife of the Imo State governor, and Mrs. Aisha Matawale, the wife of the Minister of State for Defence.

The Every Home A Garden Competition invites first-time women farmers from across Nigeria to participate.

Competitors must submit a 30-second video featuring their details to the Office of the Wives of the State Government by the end of the workday on September 25, 2024. The winner will receive ₦25 million.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria