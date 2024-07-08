ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

How you can win first lady Remi Tinubu's ₦25m by farming in your backyard

Segun Adeyemi

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, reiterated the importance of women leading the country’s food security efforts.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/X]
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/X]

Recommended articles

The First Lady made this statement at the State House Residence during the unveiling of her vegetable garden.

This initiative is part of the ‘Every Home A Garden Competition’, which aims to encourage new women farmers.

Senator Tinubu has planted seven types of vegetables: spinach, watermelon, bitter leaf, Ewedu, lemon grass, scent leaf, and okra.

ADVERTISEMENT

She underscored the transformative power of even the smallest individual contributions, affirming that everyone has a role to play in enhancing food sufficiency.

“This little garden will provide enough healthy vegetables for my household, and I would definitely be able to let some of my staff have them as well. The solution to any problem lies in everyone contributing their own quota to getting that solution. As a leader, I must show example and plant my own garden,” she said, according to Channels TV.

She urged women new to farming nationwide to participate in the competition by planting home gardens that can provide enough produce to feed themselves and their neighbours.

“This will also enhance communal living and help drive the federal government’s food security campaign. The vegetables are medicinal, and the garden is to lead by example for other women to embrace smart gardening,” she added.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/X]
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/X] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

She presented the garden to Chioma Uzodinma, the wife of the Imo State governor, and Mrs. Aisha Matawale, the wife of the Minister of State for Defence.

The Every Home A Garden Competition invites first-time women farmers from across Nigeria to participate.

Competitors must submit a 30-second video featuring their details to the Office of the Wives of the State Government by the end of the workday on September 25, 2024. The winner will receive ₦25 million.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/X]
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/X] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/X]
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/X] Pulse Nigeria
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/X]
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/X] Pulse Nigeria
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/X]
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/X] Pulse Nigeria
Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sadness in Jigawa as Police command loses 3 senior officers to illness in 2 weeks

Sadness in Jigawa as Police command loses 3 senior officers to illness in 2 weeks

No new State chairman elected to replace late chairman Adams - Ondo PDP

No new State chairman elected to replace late chairman Adams - Ondo PDP

NAFDAC seizes ₦12 million worth of sex enhancement drugs, products in Sokoto

NAFDAC seizes ₦12 million worth of sex enhancement drugs, products in Sokoto

Canoe capsises in Jigawa river, killing 2, 18 rescued due to overloading

Canoe capsises in Jigawa river, killing 2, 18 rescued due to overloading

Truck driver speeding loses control, crushes female biker to death in Lagos

Truck driver speeding loses control, crushes female biker to death in Lagos

Strike can be avoided if FG implements agreements in 2 weeks - ASUU

Strike can be avoided if FG implements agreements in 2 weeks - ASUU

Education commissioners, ICPC meet to tackle sexual harassment cases in schools

Education commissioners, ICPC meet to tackle sexual harassment cases in schools

How you can win first lady Remi Tinubu's ₦25m by farming in your backyard

How you can win first lady Remi Tinubu's ₦25m by farming in your backyard

Tension looms as pro-Fubara, Wike lawmakers hold parallel sittings today

Tension looms as pro-Fubara, Wike lawmakers hold parallel sittings today

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Rivers crisis: Pro-Wike lawmakers alleged of plot to buy court ruling

IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu in court [AriseTV]

Kanu's case dismissed for lack of credible evidence on rights violation by FG, DSS

According to IRCC data, India has been the top country of origin for new Canadian citizens since 2005, with 536,279 people gaining citizenship. [Nairametrics]

Did you know over 71,000 Nigerians became Canadian citizens in 19 years?

Anambra: Lawmaker empowers 200 widows, youths with sewing, grinding machines [NAN]

Anambra lawmaker fights poverty, empowers 200 widows, youths with grinding machines