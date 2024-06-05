ADVERTISEMENT
Obasanjo wants governors to focus more on food security

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obasanjo described food security as a priority, followed by personal health and security situation, adding, ”good feeling enhances health and other productive engagements.”

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Obasanjo gave the charge on Wednesday in Sokoto At the unveiling of 136 housing units purchased at the cost of ₦1.8 billion by the Sokoto State Government for allocation to low-income earners.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former president was in Sokoto on a two-day visit, unveiling projects executed by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, as part of his first anniversary.

He acknowledged the efforts of Aliyu, whom he described as a ”leader running a good race in the areas of transportation, road construction, agriculture and housing projects.

” Your strong, energetic and resilient qualities in leadership have made you get it all within the space of time of your one year.

” Putting all these in place will surely brighten your chances of seeking a future mandate without stress.”

Earlier, Aliyu said the idea of coming up with numerous housing projects was to fulfil his campaign promises to deliver human-oriented projects that would improve the welfare and standards of the people in the state.

Aliyu explained that the state government has set up committees to complete and initiate similar projects across the state.

They include road constructions, youths and women empowerment, water supply and agricultural inputs for farmers as well as equipping hospitals.

” We are determined to continue developing the state for proper repositioning and providing state-of-the-art facilities at all sites including Islamiyya schools, markets and playgrounds, among others,” he said.

Aliyu said that the houses were acquired from the Federal Government for the citizens in the state to own bases on owner-occupier basis to address the growing need for shelter in the state.

He appreciated the former president for honouring the state’s invitation to be part of history.

