FG begins nationwide operation of CNG buses as commuters get 50%

Segun Adeyemi

The PCNGI announced that the rollout will begin at eight of the more than 120 designated conversion workshop sites.

CNG buses for nationwide transportation.
CNG buses for nationwide transportation. [X, formerly]

This announcement occurred during Wednesday’s inauguration of a conversion and refuelling site in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Mass Transit Conversion Program, as outlined by PCNGI, is a bold move towards a greener future. By converting mass transit vehicles to cleaner energy sources, the program aims to significantly reduce emissions, thereby promoting environmental sustainability.

The PCNGI, part of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, is focused on advancing clean energy solutions across Nigeria. By forming strategic partnerships and implementing innovative projects, PCNGI seeks to lessen environmental impact and support the transition to sustainable energy in the transport sector.

The first phase of the conversion program will start in Lagos, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Rivers States. This phase will be carried out in collaboration with major transport unions such as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

To ensure the program’s success, PCNGI announced that the rollout will begin at eight of the more than 120 designated conversion workshop sites.

Following this, the key union partners will have the chance to observe and evaluate the conversion process and provide valuable feedback. The initiative aims to expand operations across 15 states within 45 days.

A 50% discount on equipment and kit costs and assistance with installation costs for qualified union members will support the rollout.

Segun Adeyemi

