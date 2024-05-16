ADVERTISEMENT
FG set to commission CNG-powered vehicles for cheaper transportation

Segun Adeyemi

States like Oyo, Lagos, Kwara, Kogi, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja would be the first beneficiaries of the new CNG buses.

CNG buses for nationwide transportation. [X, formerly]

Michael Oluwagbemi, the director and chief executive of the PCNGI, announced this on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

He underscored that this initiative is a testament to President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s unwavering commitment to bolstering sustainable energy solutions and curbing carbon emissions.

According to the statement made available to Pulse, he disclosed that there would be a series of activities leading up to the highly expected nationwide deployment plan to be launched on May 29, 2024.

Oluwagbemi said, “These activities mark significant milestones in our journey towards achieving energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and economic prosperity for Nigeria. PCNGI is committed to fostering collaboration with all stakeholders as we pave the way for a cleaner, greener future.

“These programs are a fulfilment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to drive Nigeria’s energy transition in the transportation sector leveraging CNG and enabling economic growth.”

The schedule of activities is as follows:

  • - May 15: Southwest-1 Stakeholder Event @ Lagos, incorporating Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states.
  • - May 15-22: Presidential (Virtual) Commissioning of Critical Gas Supply Projects @ NNPCL.
  • - May 16: Jets and Mikano Factory Inspection with the Labour Ministry, Labour Unions & Media.
  • - May 17: South-South & South East Stakeholder Event @ Port Harcourt, incorporating Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Abia, and Anambra.
  • - May 18: Launch of SS Affiliate Conversion & Refueling Center at Femadec Site in Port Harcourt, Inspection Tour of Total Energies Support Mother station for Auto CNG @Uyo.
  • - May 22: North Central-II & Southwest II Combined Engagement Session @ Ilorin, incorporating Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Kogi, & Kwara.
  • - May 24 thru 31: Kojo Factory Inspection Tour at Enugu-Onitsha Site, Receive Cylinders and Kits for Launch Event, Receive First Set of Assembled Tricycles for Launch Event, Receive First Set of Buses from Kojo, Mikano, and Jets Cos.
  • - May 29: Press Conference Announcing Launch of Conversion Incentive Program @ Abuja, Commissioning of Ilorin Refueling and Conversion Center by Chairman Governors Forum.
  • - May 30: Commissioning of Luojia Assembly Plant for CNG Tricycles on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
