FG set to commission CNG-powered vehicles for cheaper transportation

Michael Oluwagbemi, the director and chief executive of the PCNGI, announced this on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

He underscored that this initiative is a testament to President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s unwavering commitment to bolstering sustainable energy solutions and curbing carbon emissions.

According to the statement made available to Pulse, he disclosed that there would be a series of activities leading up to the highly expected nationwide deployment plan to be launched on May 29, 2024.

Oluwagbemi said, “These activities mark significant milestones in our journey towards achieving energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and economic prosperity for Nigeria. PCNGI is committed to fostering collaboration with all stakeholders as we pave the way for a cleaner, greener future.

“These programs are a fulfilment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to drive Nigeria’s energy transition in the transportation sector leveraging CNG and enabling economic growth.”

The schedule of activities is as follows: