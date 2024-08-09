ADVERTISEMENT
'We are not as rich as we think' - Bagudu urges citizens to act against poverty

Segun Adeyemi

The minister highlighted that Nigeria's underdevelopment is not the fault of any single administration but the result of decades of underinvestment.

Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning of Nigeria. [Facebook]
Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning of Nigeria. [Facebook]

Speaking at the launch of ActionAid Nigeria's new country strategy paper, "Citizens Action to End Poverty and Injustice 2024-2034," Bagudu emphasised the need for every citizen to contribute to improving the nation's socio-economic conditions.

Bagudu underscored the importance of confronting Nigeria's current reality, likening it to a family discussion in which everyone must recognise their financial limitations.

"We are not as rich as we think we are," he remarked, stressing that this realisation should inspire citizens to contribute more effectively to national development.

The minister highlighted that Nigeria's underdevelopment is not the fault of any single administration but the result of decades of underinvestment.

He urged Nigerians to engage actively with government programs, not just to support them but also to hold officials accountable.

"If all we have is anger at each other, we will never solve any problem," Bagudu stated, emphasising the importance of cooperation and constructive criticism.

Bagudu called for a collective effort to create a more just and equitable society where everyone's contributions are valued.

"The ultimate aim of social action is to include all, and local economies can be made to include all," he affirmed.

Also speaking at the event, Andrew Mamedu, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, highlighted the situation's urgency, noting that 133 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor, lacking financial resources and access to essential services.

"Hope and belief must be accompanied by action. This is the essence of our CSP," Mamedu stated.

He said the strategy will focus on four key actions: Organise, Act, Shift, and Thrive. It aims to empower citizens to drive systemic change, strongly emphasising human rights and community engagement.

Mamedu also acknowledged the challenges faced by protesters in Nigeria and emphasised the need to support and amplify their voices.

"This strategy is not just a plan; it is our pledge to act with urgency, integrity, and unwavering commitment," Mamedu concluded, urging collective efforts to bring about meaningful change.

'We are not as rich as we think' - Bagudu urges citizens to act against poverty

