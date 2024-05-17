ADVERTISEMENT
Influential PDP BoT member decamps to APC

Segun Adeyemi

Oyedokun addressed his resignation letter to the PDP National Chairman, routing it through the party's ward, local government, and state chairmen.

In a letter obtained Thursday night in Osogbo, Oyedokun announced his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated that he chose to join the APC, where he believes his experience, efforts, and leadership will be more appreciated and valued.

According to The Nigerian Tribune, he wrote, “I have the honour (though with pain) in announcing the renunciation of my party membership on principle, having observed that the ideals of we, founding members, had been sorely contaminated.”

“In taking this step, which is not even without due consultation with my teaming loyalists in the PDP, I have decided to shift my allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC), where I believe my experience, efforts and leadership roles would be valued and appreciated.”

He wrote, “I decided to dump the PDP after consultation with my loyalists and would be joining APC, where my experience, efforts, and leadership roles would be valued and appreciated.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

