'North under Buhari was worse' - Lukman exonerates Tinubu

Lukman attributes these issues to the eight-year administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that the region's decline occurred during Buhari's tenure.

In an open letter titled "Explosive North: Open Letter to Northern Politicians," Lukman addressed northern Nigerian political leaders and expressed concern over the region's current precarious situation.

He cautioned that unless careful measures are taken, the widespread hunger in the region may lead to incidents where people begin breaking into homes and looting innocent citizens.

“With every respect, hardly any official of the current administration of President Asiwaju Tinubu from the North, including Sen. Shettima, is willing and able to take the needed risk to defend the interest of the North. Painfully, what is emerging is that most leaders from the North are more concern about self-preservation in the government.

“Because of self-preservation, already scheming for 2027 has commenced. Within the Presidency there are indicative cold war dynamics and positioning, which is alleged to be responsible for the praise-singing disposition of Vice President Shettima. The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mal. Nuhu Ribadu has devalued an exalted office almost to the status of a Protocol Office to President Asiwaju Tinubu.

“Virtually all other Northern politicians holding offices in this government, including the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume are absentee public servants who have been reduced to members of a choir group poorly singing ‘on your mandate we stand’ irrespective of the shaky and staggering reality being demonstrated by the mandate holder with reference to poor service delivery and crashing living conditions in the last one year,” he added.

Lukman officially leaves APC

Meanwhile, Lukman recently cut ties with the APC citing “lack of internal democracy” and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s alleged refusal to implement reforms as his reasons for leaving.

“It is possible to remain in APC if at all President Asiwaju Tinubu will allow internal reform in the party to return it to its founding vision, which as it is, is very remote.