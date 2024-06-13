ADVERTISEMENT
Former APC vice chair officially leaves party

Segun Adeyemi

The ex-APC chieftain said President Bola Tinubu's refusal to implement reforms informed his decision to leave the party.

Salihu Lukman [TheCable]
Salihu Lukman [TheCable]

In a statement on Wednesday, June 12, Lukman cited “lack of internal democracy” and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s alleged refusal to implement reforms as his reasons for leaving.

“It is possible to remain in APC if at all President Asiwaju Tinubu will allow internal reform in the party to return it to its founding vision, which as it is, is very remote.

“But my reality now in the party is that my membership has been rendered useless, and there is no need for me to continue to impose myself,” he said, as quoted by Daily Trust.

Lukman, who was previously part of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), has been a vocal critic of the party leadership, accusing them of abandoning the founding vision and resisting necessary changes.

He announced his intention to collaborate with other political leaders to support the survival of democracy in the country.

“I have therefore gone back to the trenches and will try to work with all committed Nigerians who agree and subscribe to the goal of actively campaigning for the survival and development of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Segun Adeyemi

