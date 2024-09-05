Tension as Edwin Clark calls for Wike's arrest over threats on PDP states

In an open letter to Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Clark described Wike's remarks as a "macabre dance," accusing him of undermining public peace.

"As lawyers say, nobody is above the law, and the law must take its course," Clark wrote, adding that Wike's threats must not go unchecked.

During a recent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress in Rivers State, Wike reportedly vowed to "put fire" to the governors' states that sided with Fubara, with whom he has been in a protracted dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: 5 times Wike defied PDP and nothing happened

This feud has resulted in two factions within the Rivers State House of Assembly, with each camp electing rival speakers.

Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), said the police have previously arrested individuals for lesser offences, and Wike should not be treated differently.

"There is nothing that Wike has not done in his attempt to sabotage the government of Siminalayi Fubara," he claimed, urging the IGP to act swiftly.