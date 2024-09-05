ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Tension as Edwin Clark calls for Wike's arrest over threats on PDP states

Segun Adeyemi

Clark said the police have previously arrested individuals for lesser offences, and Wike should not be treated differently.

L-R: FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and IGP Kayode Egbetokun. [Facebook]
L-R: FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and IGP Kayode Egbetokun. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

In an open letter to Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Clark described Wike's remarks as a "macabre dance," accusing him of undermining public peace.

"As lawyers say, nobody is above the law, and the law must take its course," Clark wrote, adding that Wike's threats must not go unchecked.

During a recent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress in Rivers State, Wike reportedly vowed to "put fire" to the governors' states that sided with Fubara, with whom he has been in a protracted dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: 5 times Wike defied PDP and nothing happened

This feud has resulted in two factions within the Rivers State House of Assembly, with each camp electing rival speakers.

Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), said the police have previously arrested individuals for lesser offences, and Wike should not be treated differently.

"There is nothing that Wike has not done in his attempt to sabotage the government of Siminalayi Fubara," he claimed, urging the IGP to act swiftly.

Clark further stressed that Wike's actions threaten the integrity of the PDP in Rivers State.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tension as Edwin Clark calls for Wike's arrest over threats on PDP states

Tension as Edwin Clark calls for Wike's arrest over threats on PDP states

Sporting events coming to Africa in 2025

Sporting events coming to Africa in 2025

Lagos State releases common entrance exam results for 2024/2025 session

Lagos State releases common entrance exam results for 2024/2025 session

Dangote Refinery refutes claims of NNPC petrol lift at ₦897/litre

Dangote Refinery refutes claims of NNPC petrol lift at ₦897/litre

Countdown To Glory: What to expect from the 2026 Football World Cup

Countdown To Glory: What to expect from the 2026 Football World Cup

#JusticeForChristiana: Kidnapped FUNAAB student killed by abductor in Lagos

#JusticeForChristiana: Kidnapped FUNAAB student killed by abductor in Lagos

Tragedy as building collapse kills 2, injures 2 others in Kano

Tragedy as building collapse kills 2, injures 2 others in Kano

Tinubu praises FOCAC for boosting China-Africa trade to $280 billion

Tinubu praises FOCAC for boosting China-Africa trade to $280 billion

Gunmen kidnap PDP chieftain in Ibadan, Police confirm

Gunmen kidnap PDP chieftain in Ibadan, Police confirm

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

Police neutralise kidnap kingpin, sea pirate in Akwa Ibom, recover weapons

President Bola Tinubu's trip to China is on the heels of the recent asset seizure dispute between Nigeria's Federal Government and a Chinese firm. [X, formerly Twitter]

Tinubu departs Nigeria for crucial meeting in China