Miguel Ovoke: Deceased 4-year-old Brickhall School pupil immortalised

This foundation will provide scholarships to students in memory of Miguel.

The decision to establish the scholarship foundation was shared in a joint press release on Friday by the Ovoke family and Brickhall School.

The statement reads, “To preserve the memory of our son, Miguel Ovoke, the family will set up an educational foundation to provide scholarships for indigent students in honour of Miguel.

“Brickhall School has decided to immortalise Miguel Ovoke by naming the early years Resource Room at Brickhall School in the memory of Miguel Ovoke.”

Recall that Miguel’s untimely death occurred due to choking on a piece of meat while eating at the school.

The school management previously closed for a week to pay tribute to Miguel’s memory and offered sincere condolences.

According to the recent statement, the Ovoke family emphasises the importance of privacy and requests that protests be avoided.

Meanwhile, Brickhall School restated its commitment to providing all students with a high-quality and nurturing educational environment.

