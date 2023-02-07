5 important tech skills that will supercharge your life in 2023

Globally, there is an ongoing tech talent shortage, exemplified by the unfilled 920,000 positions in the USA’s IT sector in 2022, according to Brookings. By 2030, the demand for tech professionals would have increased by 22%, indicating that these skills will be valuable for a long time in and outside Africa.

So which tech skills should you be looking to get in 2023?

Important tech skills for 2023 and 5 fully-funded courses to get you started

Considering that cost can be one of the major challenges aspiring techies face, we have listed 5 important tech skills to change your life this year, alongside 5 fully-funded courses available for eligible candidates.

1. Software Engineering

Africa does not have enough software engineers to meet local and global demand. As of 2021, there were 716,000 of them in the whole of Africa. Compare this with 628,000 just in the American state of California.

With the global demand for Software Engineers and a shortage on the continent, there is no better time to equip yourself with the required skills than now. Whether in Africa’s fast-growing tech ecosystem or beyond its shores, there is a place for you if you can grasp the technical knowledge required to be a full-stack Software Engineer.

Here is one Software Engineering course specially designed for Africans like you. This learning opportunity should interest you because you could be one of the candidates eligible for a fully-funded placement in the 2023 cohort.

2. Data Analysis

The world as we know it now runs on huge amounts of data used for commercial, governmental, strategic, and other purposes.

There is so much data being collected and stored, and a complex web of important information is contained in all of these. A Data Analyst’s job is to untangle this knot using established statistical and logical techniques and presenting information in simple formats that decision-makers can use.

There is a global shortage of Data Analysts, which means you would be in demand when you sign up and complete Data Analysis courses like this one here.

3. Data Science

With or without a science or technology degree from a university, you can learn Data Science with a well-curated course or training that focuses on the intricacies and nitty-gritty of the subject.

Speaking of amazing Data Science courses, this one by ALX is fully funded for eligible candidates seeking to get ahead with tech education in 2023.

4. AWS Cloud Practitioner

Cloud storage is a strong pillar of modern-day technology. Emails, files, messages, applications, information and other important data are stored in the cloud, and Amazon is the biggest player in that market. According to Investopedia, “Amazon controls more than a third of the cloud market, almost twice its next closest competitor.”

To be an AWS Cloud Practitioner is to play in a field that is not only profitable but also filled with opportunities to make a difference through impactful work, because many companies depend on cloud storage for their operations.

Your role in any organization would be to help migrate, operate and maintain their AWS cloud platform. Learn more about AWS Cloud practice in ALX’s course.

Like other tech courses at ALX, fully-funded places are available for eligible students in 2023.

5. Salesforce Administration

Salesforce is one of the tools that businesses all over the world – including Africa – use to find more prospects, close more deals and grow their revenue. It is a cloud-based service that requires individuals with technical skills to do backend work to make it run as it should. Those people are called Salesforce Administrators.

In simple terms, Salesforce Administrators ensure that people signed up to Salesforce get the most out of Salesforce technology. Click here to get started on your Salesforce Administration journey.

