Tinubu set to reshuffle his cabinet soon - Special Adviser Onanuga

Onanuga made this known while responding to questions on reports of a possible cabinet reshuffle by the President while briefing State House Correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The President has expressed his desire to reshuffle his cabinet, and he will do it.

“I don’t know whether he wants to do it before October 1, but he will surely do it. He has not given us any timeline when he wants to do it, but he will do it,” said Onanuga.

He also said at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, the President directed all his ministers to speak about the activities of his government.

“Some of them have been media-shy, TV-shy, radio-shy, and he wants them to really overcome that and go out there and speak about what they have been doing in the past year.

“Because as he said, the feeling outside there is that the government is not doing anything, and the government has been doing a lot.