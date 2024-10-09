ADVERTISEMENT
DHQ arrests senior personnel for diverting rice palliatives, selling military gear

Segun Adeyemi

Brigadier General A.M. Tukur, former Registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), has been appointed to succeed Sadiq as commander of the 3 Brigade in Kano.

Brigadier-General M.A Sadiq. [Daily Nigerian]
Reports indicate that General Sadiq is accused of diverting rice palliatives intended for soldiers and selling military equipment to scrap yards.

The rice palliatives, supplied by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters for distribution among troops, were reportedly not shared with soldiers in Kano. Instead, Sadiq allegedly kept the supplies for personal gain.

“General Sadiq failed to distribute the supplies to his men and instead kept them,” a source revealed.

In addition to the rice palliatives, Sadiq is accused of stealing military equipment, including a MIKANO heavy-duty generator from the Military Training Camp in Falgore, Kano, and selling it to metal scrap dealers.

Following these allegations, he was summoned to Abuja for questioning and detained in a military police guardroom.

“Brigadier General Sadiq has been detained in the guardroom and is facing interrogation. There are mounting allegations against him,” the source stated.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the special investigation branch of the military police, with indications that Sadiq will face charges at a court-martial.

In response to the unfolding scandal, Brigadier General A.M. Tukur, former Registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), has been appointed to succeed Sadiq as commander of the 3 Brigade in Kano.

The military has committed to a thorough investigation, with sources confirming that the case is far from resolved.

“Full-scale investigations into the matter are ongoing. He will likely face charges at the court-martial,” the source added.

DHQ arrests senior personnel for diverting rice palliatives, selling military gear

