Ex-Seaman Abbas Haruna fairly tried by military court martial – DHQ

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, recently ordered an investigation into the alleged illegal incarceration of the ex-naval rating by an officer.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, said this at a news conference while reviewing the outcome of the investigation on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the ex-naval rating pleaded guilty to the charges during the court-martial hearing.

Gusau said the ex-Seaman with service number M5759, last served under Exercise AYAM AKPATUMA which was a joint operation under DHQ.

He said the case involving Haruna started when he was found misbehaving during a parade at a coordinating conference of the Commanding Officer (CO), who was addressing troops preparing for the operation.

The Spokesman said that while the CO was addressing the troops, the ex-naval rating continually interrupted the address, which warranted the officer to direct him to report to the guard room.

Gusau said that the ex-seaman refused to obey the order which made the commander order his arrest, adding that Haruna resisted and expended 16 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition belonging to the NN to prevent other soldiers from taking him into custody.

He said that an investigation was conducted and the ex-naval rating recommended be court-martial, adding that he was eventually tried by a General Court-Martial (GCM) from Dec. 20, 2022, to Feb. 7, 2023.

“Notably, the trial of Ex Seaman Abbas Haruna M5759 by GCM was based on the authority that as serving personnel, he was subject to both military and civil laws.

“Accordingly, at the conclusion of proceedings, the GCM found Ex Seaman Abbas Haruna M5759 guilty on all counts.

“Based on this, he was sentenced to a Reduction in Rate from Seaman to Ordinary Seaman on Count One and Dismissal with Ignominy on Counts 2 and 3 with effect from 7 February 2023.

“Thereafter, the ex-rating was placed on open arrest at the arrival hall in Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja pending confirmation of the sentences by the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS).

“The Record of Proceedings (ROP) of the trial was forwarded to DHQ on June 27, 2023, and subsequently transmitted to Naval Headquarters (NHQ) on Aug. 8, 2023.

“The sentences of the GCM were thereafter confirmed by the CNS with effect from 19 September 2024,” he said.

Gusau said that the ex-seaman was duly represented by his lawyer throughout the trial, and dismissed as ‘false’ alleged incarceration without trial by his wife.

NAN reports that video clips of the court-martial proceeding were also played during the briefing where the ex-naval rating pleaded guilty.