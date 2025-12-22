Golden Penny @65: Brand Rewards Consumers With Kitchen Makeovers, Cars and Other Prizes

#FeaturedPost

The Golden Penny 65th Anniversary Buy & Win Promotion continues to deliver meaningful rewards to consumers across Nigeria, reinforcing the brand’s long standing commitment to the households it has served for over six decades. Through weekly raffle draws, thousands of participants have won prizes designed to support everyday living, ranging from food products and household appliances to cars and full kitchen makeovers.

In Sabon Gari, Kano State, Sarah Jumoke emerged as one of the kitchen makeover winners after her entry was selected during one of the live draws. The makeover included a complete upgrade of her cooking space, featuring essential appliances and fittings aimed at improving convenience and safety in the kitchen, and a variety of Golden Penny products. Speaking on the experience, Sarah expressed her appreciation for the reward and the positive change it has brought to her home.

She is one of several consumers to benefit from the kitchen makeover category, with winners drawn from different states across Nigeria. The kitchen makeover prizes reflect Golden Penny’s understanding of the kitchen as the centre of daily family life and its role in supporting healthier and more efficient cooking practices.

Beyond the kitchen makeovers, the promotion has produced thousands of other winners. Prizes awarded so far include refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, smart televisions, cash rewards, Golden Penny food products, and brand-new cars. Each weekly draw has reinforced the brand’s appreciation for consumer loyalty built over 65 years.

The Buy & Win raffle draws are held every Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. and are conducted live on Golden Penny’s social media platforms, allowing consumers to follow the process in real time. To ensure accessibility, the brand has activated over 300 redemption centres nationwide, where participants can submit entries and redeem prizes.

To participate in the promotion, consumers are required to purchase 10 packs of Golden Penny Noodles, 3 packs of Golden Penny Pasta, and 3 packs of Golden Penny Semovita. After scanning the QR code on each pack, participants present all 16 empty packs at any designated redemption centre to qualify for the weekly draw.

As the 65th Anniversary Buy & Win Promotion progresses, Golden Penny continues to strengthen its connection with Nigerian consumers, combining quality food products with initiatives that deliver real value to homes and communities across the country.