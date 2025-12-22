Advertisement

Golden Penny @65: Brand Rewards Consumers With Kitchen Makeovers, Cars and Other Prizes

Pulse Mix 17:15 - 22 December 2025
The Golden Penny 65th Anniversary Buy & Win Promotion continues to deliver  meaningful rewards to consumers across Nigeria, reinforcing the brand’s long standing commitment to the households it has served for over six decades. Through  weekly raffle draws, thousands of participants have won prizes designed to support  everyday living, ranging from food products and household appliances to cars and  full kitchen makeovers. 

In Sabon Gari, Kano State, Sarah Jumoke emerged as one of the kitchen makeover  winners after her entry was selected during one of the live draws. The makeover  included a complete upgrade of her cooking space, featuring essential appliances  and fittings aimed at improving convenience and safety in the kitchen, and a variety  of Golden Penny products. Speaking on the experience, Sarah expressed her  appreciation for the reward and the positive change it has brought to her home. 

She is one of several consumers to benefit from the kitchen makeover category, with  winners drawn from different states across Nigeria. The kitchen makeover prizes  reflect Golden Penny’s understanding of the kitchen as the centre of daily family life  and its role in supporting healthier and more efficient cooking practices. 

Beyond the kitchen makeovers, the promotion has produced thousands of other  winners. Prizes awarded so far include refrigerators, washing machines, microwave  ovens, smart televisions, cash rewards, Golden Penny food products, and brand-new  cars. Each weekly draw has reinforced the brand’s appreciation for consumer loyalty  built over 65 years. 

The Buy & Win raffle draws are held every Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. and are conducted  live on Golden Penny’s social media platforms, allowing consumers to follow the  process in real time. To ensure accessibility, the brand has activated over 300  redemption centres nationwide, where participants can submit entries and redeem  prizes. 

To participate in the promotion, consumers are required to purchase 10 packs of  Golden Penny Noodles, 3 packs of Golden Penny Pasta, and 3 packs of Golden Penny  Semovita. After scanning the QR code on each pack, participants present all 16  empty packs at any designated redemption centre to qualify for the weekly draw. 

As the 65th Anniversary Buy & Win Promotion progresses, Golden Penny continues  to strengthen its connection with Nigerian consumers, combining quality food  products with initiatives that deliver real value to homes and communities across  the country.

