APC, PDP in war of words over ₦120k minimum wage proposal

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC), proposing a N60,000 minimum wage, criticised the PDP’s recommendation as unpatriotic.

Organised labour, led by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trades Union Congress, initiated a nationwide strike on Monday.

They rejected the Federal Government's ₦60,000 minimum wage offer and demanded ₦494,000 instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

This action significantly disrupted operations in government offices, airports, schools, and hospitals and even affected essential services like electricity and water.

The strike disrupted operations in government offices, airports, schools, and hospitals and affected electricity and water services.

In an interview, PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary Ibrahim Abdullahi accused the APC-led Federal Government of insincerity in its negotiations with labour unions.

He argued that the government had been wasteful with funds and thus could not claim it could not pay at least ₦120,000 as a minimum wage.

According to Punch, Abdullahi said, “With the lies the APC is telling us, if they can afford to construct a road for ₦3tn, if they can afford to do all this jamboree if they can afford to take 1,500 government officials out of this country for things that are not important, then I don’t know why, for crying out loud, they should not be able to pay a reasonable minimum wage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reasonable minimum wage Nigeria should take at this moment should be N120,000 or nothing less. If Nigerians cannot be given that as a minimum wage, then we better go on with this strike unending. So that the government will know that some people put them there if they were truly elected.”

Meanwhile, the APC Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, slammed the PDP for instigating the organised labour against the government.

“The PDP is gradually turning into something that will one day question the integrity of the Constitution of Nigeria.