'We used to eat 3 times a day' — how minimum wage worker survives in Abuja

Segun Adeyemi

Earning below the minimum wage in Abuja's metropolis has continued to deteriorate over the years, and the hardships faced by people such as Yahaya Gara are sad tales to tell.

Surviving in Abuja metropolis. [Meta AI Image]
Surviving in Abuja metropolis. [Meta AI Image]

Among them is Yahaya Gara, a security personnel in his mid-30s who earns less than the national minimum wage and is forced to make tough choices between essential needs.

In an interview with Pulse, he recounted how he often compromises nutrition, healthcare, and other basic needs to cope with the financial strain.

Nigerians like Gara face an escalating economic crisis characterised by soaring prices of essential food commodities, increased transportation costs, and a rising cost of living under the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The hike in basic food prices has hit the hardest, with staples such as rice, bread, and vegetables becoming increasingly unaffordable for those on the lower income spectrum.

Rising transportation costs worsen this situation, making it difficult for workers to commute to their jobs without sacrificing a significant portion of their meagre earnings.

Abuja City Gate [Abuja City Journal]
Abuja City Gate [Abuja City Journal]

Despite the government's claims of stabilising the economy and fostering sustainable growth, the immediate hardships faced by those living below the minimum wage in Abuja have not only persisted but worsened, as evidenced by the struggles of people like Gara.

Here is how he survives on earning less than the official minimum wage.

My experience living on minimum wage has not been easy. The country's economic situation is challenging, and the masses are suffering.

Rising food inflation and other economic crises have drastically affected my life. For example, in the past years, I used to provide three square meals for my family. Now, it is hard for me to provide two meals a day.

I earn ₦25,000 monthly. I use ₦10,000 to buy foodstuff. From the remaining ₦15,000, I buy my toiletries, body cream, and toothpaste. Sometimes, I squeeze out a little to buy myself clothes from Okrika (a thrift store). Sometimes I give my relatives out of it to help them in the village.

For the past eight years, I have been living on the 'zero, zero, one' diet (0-0-1), and that is my reality, and it is not getting any better.

My biggest challenge is that my salary is insufficient and the cost of living is too high.

We have to manage life the way it is. I have to cut and reduce my budget to the level I am at for now. As I mentioned earlier, we used to eat three times a day, but we have reduced it to once or twice daily.

I have no support from anywhere. Even from the government, I have not seen any on my side.

Many things need to change. Prices of fuel, foodstuff, and other things. The new minimum wage itself has to be implemented as well.

Seriously, we still hope things will be better. However, some people need to change their mindsets so that we can enjoy our country's economic benefits.

Segun Adeyemi

