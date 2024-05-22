ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 worst courses to study in Nigeria and why

Anna Ajayi

Not all courses offer great career opportunities in the Nigerian job market.

What are the worst courses to study in Nigeria? [TribuneOnline]
What are the worst courses to study in Nigeria? [TribuneOnline]

Choosing a course to study after secondary school is a big decision. You want to pick something you're interested in, but it should also set you up for a good career after graduation.

Recommended articles

In Nigeria, with its growing job market, it's more important than ever to pick a course that leads to real-world opportunities. While there are many great courses available, a few might not be the best fit for the current job market.

This doesn't mean these subjects are unimportant, but the career options after graduation might be limited.

Here are the five worst courses to study in Nigeria and the reasons why they are considered less beneficial:

ADVERTISEMENT

Library and Information Science focuses on the management, organisation, and preservation of information in libraries. This field is lucrative in more developed countries with robust library systems but faces challenges in Nigeria.

There are limited job opportunities for graduates in the Library and Information Science field [OnlineatSouthern]
There are limited job opportunities for graduates in the Library and Information Science field [OnlineatSouthern] Pulse Nigeria

Most libraries in Nigeria are underfunded and underutilised, leading to limited job opportunities for graduates in this field. With the rise of digital information and the decline of traditional libraries, the relevance of this course is rapidly diminishing in Nigeria​.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sociology, the study of society and social behaviour, is another course that struggles to provide practical job opportunities in Nigeria. While sociologists play important roles in understanding societal issues, the Nigerian job market does not adequately value their expertise. Graduates often find themselves underemployed or unemployed, as the skills acquired do not directly translate to high-demand jobs​​.

Physical Education (PE) is essential for promoting health and fitness, yet it does not offer substantial career opportunities in Nigeria.

Fitness and sports-related careers are not prioritised in Nigeria [BusinessdayNG]
Fitness and sports-related careers are not prioritised in Nigeria [BusinessdayNG] Pulse Nigeria

The country’s economic challenges mean that fitness and sports-related careers are not prioritised. Most graduates end up working as PE teachers in schools, which are positions that are undervalued and poorly paid​.

ADVERTISEMENT

Horticulture, the study and cultivation of plants, including fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants, is not highly valued in Nigeria’s economy. Although horticulture has potential in more developed countries, in Nigeria, the job market for horticulturists is almost nonexistent. Most graduates struggle to find employment unless they start their own businesses, which comes with its own set of challenges.

Zoology, the scientific study of animals, faces similar challenges in Nigeria. While it is a respected field globally, in Nigeria, there is little demand for zoologists. The country’s focus on more immediate economic concerns means that wildlife conservation and related fields receive minimal attention and funding.

There is little demand for zoologists in Nigeria [Naijaloaded]
There is little demand for zoologists in Nigeria [Naijaloaded] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Graduates find themselves struggling to secure relevant employment, leading many to work in unrelated areas​.

For those already passionate about these fields, pursuing advanced degrees or seeking opportunities abroad may be necessary to achieve career success. However, for many others, selecting more marketable courses may be a more practical approach to ensuring a financially stable future.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to make honey and sugar scrub for your skin

How to make honey and sugar scrub for your skin

7 cane furniture pieces to elevate your home

7 cane furniture pieces to elevate your home

Tiny plastic bits found in sperm of all men tested - Should men be worried?

Tiny plastic bits found in sperm of all men tested - Should men be worried?

5 tips to help you have an easier labour

5 tips to help you have an easier labour

Gladiatorial games and 5 other strange sports of ancient civilisations

Gladiatorial games and 5 other strange sports of ancient civilisations

5 worst courses to study in Nigeria and why

5 worst courses to study in Nigeria and why

Forget what your parents told you; marriage has changed now - 5 big changes

Forget what your parents told you; marriage has changed now - 5 big changes

Here are 5 reasons you shouldn't baby-trap a man into marrying you

Here are 5 reasons you shouldn't baby-trap a man into marrying you

DIY Recipes: The proper way to make a juicy steak

DIY Recipes: The proper way to make a juicy steak

10 travel routes where air passengers experience most turbulence

10 travel routes where air passengers experience most turbulence

Veekee James talks about the process of making Osas Ighodaro's AMVCA dress

Veekee James talks about the process of making Osas Ighodaro's AMVCA dress

Here is how to rock cargo pants correctly

Here is how to rock cargo pants correctly

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet Alex and Alan who made history as the first set of identical twins working as pilots at Alaska Airlines

Meet identical Kenyan twins who are pilots at the best airline in U.S.

Agbo drinks {tnc africa}

Agbo Jedi Jedi can cause severe kidney, liver failure

How to escape from an abusive partner

Here are 5 ways to escape from an abusive partner

Body language includes different types of nonverbal indicators [ResearchGate]

15 body language signs and their hidden meaning