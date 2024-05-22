5 worst courses to study in Nigeria and why

In Nigeria, with its growing job market, it's more important than ever to pick a course that leads to real-world opportunities. While there are many great courses available, a few might not be the best fit for the current job market.

This doesn't mean these subjects are unimportant, but the career options after graduation might be limited.

Here are the five worst courses to study in Nigeria and the reasons why they are considered less beneficial:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Library and Information Science

Library and Information Science focuses on the management, organisation, and preservation of information in libraries. This field is lucrative in more developed countries with robust library systems but faces challenges in Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

Most libraries in Nigeria are underfunded and underutilised, leading to limited job opportunities for graduates in this field. With the rise of digital information and the decline of traditional libraries, the relevance of this course is rapidly diminishing in Nigeria​.

2. Sociology

ADVERTISEMENT

Sociology, the study of society and social behaviour, is another course that struggles to provide practical job opportunities in Nigeria. While sociologists play important roles in understanding societal issues, the Nigerian job market does not adequately value their expertise. Graduates often find themselves underemployed or unemployed, as the skills acquired do not directly translate to high-demand jobs​​.

3. Physical Education

Physical Education (PE) is essential for promoting health and fitness, yet it does not offer substantial career opportunities in Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

The country’s economic challenges mean that fitness and sports-related careers are not prioritised. Most graduates end up working as PE teachers in schools, which are positions that are undervalued and poorly paid​.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Horticulture

Horticulture, the study and cultivation of plants, including fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants, is not highly valued in Nigeria’s economy. Although horticulture has potential in more developed countries, in Nigeria, the job market for horticulturists is almost nonexistent. Most graduates struggle to find employment unless they start their own businesses, which comes with its own set of challenges.

5. Zoology

Zoology, the scientific study of animals, faces similar challenges in Nigeria. While it is a respected field globally, in Nigeria, there is little demand for zoologists. The country’s focus on more immediate economic concerns means that wildlife conservation and related fields receive minimal attention and funding.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Graduates find themselves struggling to secure relevant employment, leading many to work in unrelated areas​.

For those already passionate about these fields, pursuing advanced degrees or seeking opportunities abroad may be necessary to achieve career success. However, for many others, selecting more marketable courses may be a more practical approach to ensuring a financially stable future.