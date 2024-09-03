Why You're Unemployed: 6 ways you can win over recruiters during interviews

Job interviews are sales pitches and how you pitch yourself determines how successful the interview will be. What if there are hacks that ensure you always get the job? We asked three experienced recruiters.

1. Be confident

Your technical expertise is what employers seek, so it's essential to project confidence. However, striking the right balance is crucial. Overconfidence can be off-putting, while underconfidence can undermine your abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Precious Samuels, the Chief Operating Officer at Career Buddy, says, "I admire people who come to the interview very confident and knowledgeable. Some candidates may appear confident initially, but when faced with technical and critical questions, their lack of depth becomes apparent.

"It's essential to strike a balance. While confidence and knowledge are crucial, excessive overconfidence can be perceived as arrogance. The first few minutes of the interview are critical, so it's important to project confidence without coming across as boastful."

"Be bold and confident but in a humble way," Grace Alfred, a Senior Talent Partner at Career Buddy, opines.

"The first few minutes of the interview are crucial. So, while these things matter, it's also important for candidates not to be too overconfident as it may come across as arrogance," Bukola Oguntuyi, People and Culture Manager at ETAP, says.

2. Positive body language

ADVERTISEMENT

People notice your body language even more than you know. Are you fidgeting, avoiding eye contact, playing with your hair or doing anything distracting? Such behaviours can put off interviewers.

"A positive body language will convey confidence and engagement. I personally pay attention to how candidates carry themselves, their posture, eye contact, and overall demeanour," Oguntuyi says.

Pulse Live Kenya

3. A sense of ownership and accountability

Your ability to show ownership and accountability during interviews is an easy way to win over any interviewer.

ADVERTISEMENT

"How well can you showcase you have soft skills like communication, leadership, teamwork, problem-solving, conflict management, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence?" Alfred asks.

"Also, candidates who clearly articulate their responsibilities and accomplishments in previous roles demonstrate a sense of ownership and accountability. Clear, concise, and effective communication is key. This includes both verbal and non-verbal communication," Oguntuyi says.

4. Knowledge of the company

It's not during the interview that you start asking, "So, what do you guys do here?" The role must be clear to you and the company must be exciting to you.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Oguntuyi, "Showing genuine interest in the company and the role indicates that the candidate has done their homework and is truly invested in the opportunity."

5. Connect with the interviewer

Leaving a good impression is about connecting with the interviewer, but don't think you can do this through inappropriate jokes and comments like "I love your perfume," or "Nice jacket."

"The candidate with the most experience and skills may not always get the job. We seek candidates who we can connect with, who can think on their feet, understand humour, and ask insightful questions about the role, such as, 'What are the metrics used to measure success in this particular role?'

"Understanding the industry is also a significant plus," Oguntuyi states.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Dress appropriately