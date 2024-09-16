Why You're Unemployed: 6 important things job recruiters want you to know

We spoke with top job recruiters to find out what they wish every job seeker knows. Here's what they had to say:

1. Be an expert with a broad knowledge base

It's often said that a jack of all trades is a master of none, but being a specialist with a wide knowledge base is key. You should demonstrate mastery in one or more fields while also having foundational knowledge in related areas.

"Job seekers need to excel in a specific area to make themselves hireable, but they should also complement their specialisation with foundational knowledge in related fields. For instance, an administrative officer should also possess above-average project management skills," says Bukola Oguntuyi, People and Culture Manager at ETAP.

2. Come to the interview prepared

How well do you know the job description and what's required of you? Are you just learning about the company during the interview? Can you back up what you've written on your CV?

"Job seekers should be able to defend their skills, communicate effectively during interviews, research the company, show genuine interest in the role, and think of ways to contribute to the organisation. These things will set them apart from other candidates," Oguntuyi advises.

3. Apply only for roles you're qualified for

Don't apply for jobs if you don't have the necessary skills; it wastes everyone's time.

Grace Alfred, Senior Talent Partner at Career Buddy, says, "Recruiters are impartial in their role distribution. They aim to save time for both job seekers and companies by presenting relevant opportunities.

"When you're a good fit for a role, it helps both the recruiter and the job seeker by focusing on positions that match your skills. This increases the chances of a successful job match.”

4. Have a plan for the company you want to work for

Companies want to know what you can bring to the table and how you'll help them grow if hired.

"Candidates should highlight specific ways they can contribute to the organisation. Suggest improvements or innovations that demonstrate a proactive mindset and problem-solving abilities during interviews," Oguntuyi suggests.

Precious Samuels, the Chief Operating Officer at Career Buddy, adds, “Interviews are no longer about personal stories, but about the results and strategies you used to achieve them.”

5. Be thoroughly prepared

How you package yourself is crucial, from presenting your CV to maintaining a polished LinkedIn profile and being interview-ready.

"The job market is dynamic and changing, necessitating thorough preparation. This includes interview preparation, a strong online presence like a good LinkedIn profile, updated resumes, and intellectual readiness for interviews," says Samuels.

"There are limited job opportunities, and the labour market is highly competitive," Oguntuyi reaffirms.

6. Get skills, not just experience

While experience is valuable, technical skills like certifications and degrees help distinguish you in the job market.