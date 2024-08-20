Why your belch smells like rotten egg and what to do about it

This distinct odour, often described as sulfuric, is caused by the presence of hydrogen sulfide gas in your stomach. While it’s usually harmless, understanding why it happens and how to address it can save you from discomfort and embarrassment.

What causes rotten egg burps?

1. Dietary factors

Sulfur-rich foods: Certain foods are high in sulfur, like eggs, meat, fish, broccoli, cabbage, garlic, onions, and beans, can lead to the production of hydrogen sulfide gas. When these foods are broken down in your stomach, they can cause that unmistakable sulfur smell.

Carbonated drinks: Beverages like soda and beer can increase the amount of gas in your stomach, leading to more frequent and smelly burps.

2. Digestive issues

Indigestion: Poor digestion can cause food to linger in your stomach longer than it should, leading to fermentation and gas production. This can result in sulfur burps.

GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease): This condition causes stomach acid to flow back into the oesophagus, causing burping and a rotten egg smell due to the mix of acid and gases in your stomach.

Infections: Certain bacterial infections, such as Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), can lead to increased gas production and sulfuric burps. These bacteria are known to cause ulcers and other digestive issues.

Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO): SIBO occurs when there’s an excess of bacteria in the small intestine, leading to the fermentation of food and, consequently, sulfur-smelling burps.

3. Medications

Some medications can cause changes in digestion or lead to indigestion, which can result in sulfur burps.

For instance, antibiotics can alter your gut flora, potentially leading to gas production.

What it could mean

While sulfur burps are often a result of diet or temporary digestive upset, they can sometimes indicate an underlying health issue. If you frequently experience sulfuric burps accompanied by symptoms like stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea, it may be a sign of a digestive disorder or infection that requires medical attention.

Solutions for sulfur burps

1. Adjust your diet

Limit sulfur-rich foods: If you notice that certain foods trigger sulfur burps, try reducing your intake of those items. A balanced diet with plenty of fibre can help improve digestion.

Avoid carbonated beverages: Cutting back on soda and beer can reduce the amount of gas in your stomach, helping to prevent smelly burps.

2. Improve digestion

Eat slowly and chew thoroughly: This helps your digestive system work more efficiently, reducing the risk of gas buildup.

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can aid digestion and prevent the buildup of sulfuric gases.

3. Over-the-counter Remedies

Antacids: These can neutralise stomach acid and reduce burping. However, they should be used as directed.

Probiotics: Taking a daily probiotic can help balance the bacteria in your gut, potentially reducing the occurrence of sulfur burps.

4. When to see a doctor

If sulfur burps persist despite making dietary and lifestyle changes, or if they’re accompanied by other concerning symptoms, it’s wise to consult a medical professional. They can help diagnose any underlying conditions and recommend appropriate treatment.