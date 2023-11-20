Stop your soft drinks addiction- swap to these 5 healthier alternatives

According to research, sugar-sweetened soft drinks can lead to weight gain, tooth decay, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular problems.

Here are five healthy alternatives to soft drinks that you can enjoy:

1. Smoothies

Pulse Nigeria

Smoothies are a great way to stay hydrated and get your daily dose of vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds. They are also easy to make. Simply blend fresh fruits, milk, vegetables, and flaxseed or chia seeds for protein and fibre. If you prefer not to make your smoothies, you can order delicious ones from sofresh.ng for an affordable price.

2. 100% fruit juice

Pulse Nigeria

Avoid fruit drinks that contain added sugars, as these are not healthy alternatives to soft drinks. Instead, opt for 100% fruit juice, which contains natural fruit sugar as well as vitamins, minerals, and healthy plant compounds.

Studies have shown that processed soft beverages are associated with an increased risk of heart disease, metabolic syndrome, and type 2 diabetes, while drinking juice in moderation may reduce these risks.

Sofresh offers a variety of fruit juice combinations at different prices.

3. Zobo

Pulse Nigeria

This delicious drink made with hibiscus leaves boasts numerous health benefits. Zobo is a low-calorie beverage rich in flavonoids, a plant-based compound that protects the heart against cardiovascular diseases like hypertension.

Additionally, anthocyanins, a flavonoid derivative found in hibiscus tea, provide anticancer and anti-inflammatory properties.

Sofresh sells zobo mixed with ginger, lime, and other healthy options.

Carbonated water

Pulse Nigeria

Carbonated water, also known as soda water, is a bubbly beverage that has been pressurised to release carbon dioxide gas. It offers several health benefits, including aiding digestion, reducing constipation, and potentially suppressing appetite. Schweppes soda water is widely available in stores and on drinksng or Jumia.

Yoghurt

Pulse Nigeria

Whether Greek or regular, yoghurt is packed with protein, calcium, vitamins, and probiotics. Probiotics improve the gut microbiota, protect bones and teeth, prevent digestive issues, and aid in weight loss. Sofresh offers Greek yoghurt, but you can also find it in various stores.