ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Why We Broke Up: He said I was too fat and I was starving myself for him

Anna Ajayi

This is a heartbreaking story of love, betrayal, and low self-esteem.

He said I was too fat and I starved myself for him [DALL-E2024]
He said I was too fat and I starved myself for him [DALL-E2024]

Recommended articles

Why We Broke Up, a series by Pulse Nigeria, brings you the raw and real stories of people who have loved and lost. Each story narrates the accounts of what led to the end of their once-promising relationships.

This week, Dami shares her journey through a relationship that transitioned from affection to affliction, and body image issues that attempted to shatter her self-esteem.

ADVERTISEMENT

I met Shola through my neighbour. I went into my neighbour's room to borrow a knife from his girlfriend and saw Shola there. Later that evening, he came to my room and asked if we could talk. He said he wanted to be friends. Shola and I were friends for two months before we started dating.

We had great times together. He made me feel loved. He encouraged me to ask him for things instead of my parents and even took me on my first date. I hadn't dated before, so at 21, starting a relationship with Shola was a big step.

He made me feel loved [DALL-E2024]
He made me feel loved [DALL-E2024] Pulse Nigeria

I had waited for someone who would love me, so you can imagine how special it felt when he treated me well. We had a great first year together before things started to change.

ADVERTISEMENT

I was a size 12 when we met, and he never complained about my weight initially. But after a year, he began commenting on my body shape and suggesting I go to the gym. He also criticised me for asking my parents for money. He offered to open a shop for me, but I declined because I planned to leave the state after graduation. Also, I knew my dad wouldn't approve.

Shortly after the ASUU strike, I went home and stayed for 8 months. I returned a size 18. That's when things got worse. He stopped visiting me and only allowed me to come to his place at night. Any time I sleep over, he will constantly wake me up to complain about my snoring. He took every opportunity to remind me that I was overweight and unattractive and that no one would date a fat girl.

He told me that I was overweight and unattractive [DALL-E2024]
He told me that I was overweight and unattractive [DALL-E2024] Pulse Nigeria

I kept my feelings to myself because I loved him and he was my first boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Desperate to lose weight, I started starving myself, which made me faint during an exam. I had carryovers that semester.

Early in 2023, he told me to my face that he was seeing another woman and asked me not to visit his place because she was coming over. He said she was independent and fit, his ideal type.

Devastated, I confided in my best friend, who was shocked by my situation and questioned why I endured his mistreatment. We dated for almost three years, and I believed that enduring his harsh treatment was the only way to maintain the relationship, especially as he was my first boyfriend. Plus, who wants to date a fat girl? My best friend helped me realise I deserved better and encouraged me to break up with him. I did.

I eventually left school, started an eyelash extension business, and focused on rebuilding my life.

I started an eyelash extension business [DALL-E2024]
I started an eyelash extension business [DALL-E2024] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The experience was traumatic, but I've moved on and he's now with someone else.

You have to love yourself before committing to a relationship. If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, confide in friends or family. They can help you escape a toxic relationship and heal.

ALSO READ: Why We Broke Up: I refused to have sex with her

Have a breakup story for Pulse? Email anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ask Pulse: My boyfriend slapped me twice but I still love him — should I stay?

Ask Pulse: My boyfriend slapped me twice but I still love him — should I stay?

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Why We Broke Up: He said I was too fat and I was starving myself for him

Why We Broke Up: He said I was too fat and I was starving myself for him

These are the world's 10 strongest passports in 2024

These are the world's 10 strongest passports in 2024

Most fine girls do not date fine boys and here's why

Most fine girls do not date fine boys and here's why

Here’s why your knees crack and pop sometimes

Here’s why your knees crack and pop sometimes

Here are tricks to get better treatment at airports — colour of your shirt matters

Here are tricks to get better treatment at airports — colour of your shirt matters

Here's another simple trick to get rid of mosquitoes

Here's another simple trick to get rid of mosquitoes

Top 10 luxury fashion companies in the world

Top 10 luxury fashion companies in the world

5 causes of dark circles under eyes and how to get rid of them

5 causes of dark circles under eyes and how to get rid of them

List of postal codes in Ekiti State

List of postal codes in Ekiti State

Why it’s a healthier choice to replace meat with fish

Why it’s a healthier choice to replace meat with fish

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This image was generated using the AI model DALL·E

Japa Story: UNILAG rejected me so I moved to the UK after spending ₦5 million

How to cope with loneliness in a long-distance relationship [freepik]

Ask Pulse: How can I cope with being horny in a long-distance relationship?

Cardiovascular diseases have remained a leading cause of death globally [iStock]

5 things to do to keep your heart healthy

Did you know the eyes could twist? [BrightSide]

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do