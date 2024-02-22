ADVERTISEMENT
Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

Anna Ajayi

Sexual health and safety are important aspects of a fulfilling sex life.

Using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous [Freepik]
For the sake of comfort and pleasure, many couples turn to various lubricants to enhance their sexual experience.

While the use of saliva as a lubricant during sex may seem like a convenient option, the potential health risks cannot be overlooked.

The human mouth is a complex ecosystem, home to hundreds of different types of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. While many of these microorganisms are harmless, some can cause health issues if transferred to other parts of the body. Using saliva as a lubricant during sex can introduce these pathogens into the genital area or into the bloodstream, causing various health complications.

One of the primary concerns with using saliva as lube is the increased risk of transmitting infections. Conditions such as herpes, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and human papillomavirus (HPV) can easily be passed from the mouth to the genital area. Even if a person does not have active symptoms of an oral infection, they can still be carriers of these pathogens, posing a risk to their partner.

The mouth harbours bacteria that are not typically found in the genital area. Introducing these bacteria through saliva can lead to bacterial vaginosis or yeast infections in women. These conditions can cause discomfort, itching, and discharge, and can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria in the vagina.

Viruses present in the saliva, such as herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), can lead to genital herpes when transferred to the genital area. This condition is characterised by painful sores and blisters and, while manageable, is a lifelong infection.

The pH balance of the vagina maintains vaginal health. Saliva has a different pH level compared to the natural environment of the vagina. Using saliva as lube can disrupt this balance, leading to discomfort and making the vagina more susceptible to infections.

Although rare, people can experience allergic reactions to their partner's saliva. This can lead to irritation, itching, and discomfort in the genital area.

Aside from the health risks, saliva may not provide the same level of lubrication as commercially available lubricants. This can lead to friction, discomfort, and even micro-tears in the skin, which can become entry points for infections.

For a safer and more comfortable experience, consider using water-based or silicone-based lubricants that are specifically designed for sexual activity. These products are tested, approved and trusted.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

