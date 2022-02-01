RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Why Rihanna's pregnancy announcement broke the internet

How do you break the news to the world that you are having a baby? A photoshoot.

Rihanna & boyfriend A$AP Rocky expecting their 1st child together [Photos]

Rihanna’s pregnancy pictures almost broke the internet on Monday, January 31, 2022.

A lot of creativity goes into announcing you are having a baby, but the best pictures are the ones people keep simple and cute.

Barbadian singer Rihanna is pregnant [Instagram/PhuckyorRihanna] Pulse Nigeria

She trended and is still trending. Most Whatsapp status and Instagram stories had pictures of Rihanna wearing jeans and a pink Chanel jacket while slightly opening the jacket to reveal her protruding stomach adorned with jewellery.

Even though it was paparazzi, Miles Diggz who took the picture and sold it numerous news outlets.

So, why did Rihanna’s pregnancy picture trend?

  1. It is Rihanna! That is just enough reason for the pregnancy picture to trend. People often say Rihanna will look gorgeous in a garbage bag, so imagine her with the pregnancy glow.
  2. Rihanna has such massive sex appeal and to imagine her being with a man exclusively caused an uproar on the internet. Nigerian music exec, Don Jazzy had a massive crush on her, and people online posted things like, “Check up on Don Jazzy” “Sending love to Don Jazzy.”

Don Jazzy also happily trolled himself.

3. The simplicity of this photoshoot and how Rihanna glowed prettily at the camera.

4. Rihanna has exes like Drake and Chris Brown, the fact that she is chose a relatively less famous person like A$AP Rocky to start a family is interesting.

