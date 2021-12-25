RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Why it doesn't feel like Christmas

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

The older you get the less it feels like Christmas.

Christmas can feel different as an adult [thinkstock]
Christmas can feel different as an adult [thinkstock]

As an adult, you know it is Christmas, but it is never the way you remember Christmas.

Recommended articles

There was the anticipation you felt as a child as you waited for Christmas morning. You had your Christmas cloth and shoes, you made your Christmas hair and on Christmas Eve you were up throwing 'bangers' in the streets.

The whole house smelt of chicken and food, you probably joined in the labour for the preparation.

For me, it was the endless hours spent cutting chin chin dough that signalled Christmas, for others, it was slaughtering chickens.

I knew it was the Christmas season when in December we brought out a Christmas tree and decorated it from top to bottom, hung Christmas lights around the house and we had this golden frill banner that said ‘Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.’

In adulthood, as I spend Christmas with my parents, it still doesn't feel like Christmas, that Christmas - the one I remember as a child.

I think having little children around forces some sort of merriment on people, but with adulthood comes responsibility and taking stock of the progress in one's life.

Of course, I know it is Christmas, the date, harmattan, the decorations in other people’s houses and the street tells me that but no matter how many Christmas songs I play, it could as well be another day for me.

The reason why it doesn’t feel like Christmas has been staring at me all along. Christmas to an adult is different and there is no need to try to recreate a childhood memory.

Attending concerts and end of the year parties is the new feeling of Christmas for me.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Best pictures on Instagram this week

Best pictures on Instagram this week

Why it doesn't feel like Christmas

Why it doesn't feel like Christmas

Boxing Day Special: Beenie Man, Flavour, Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold confirmed for Patoranking's Big Name Concert

Boxing Day Special: Beenie Man, Flavour, Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold confirmed for Patoranking's Big Name Concert

Some Evangelists visited my salon

Some Evangelists visited my salon

4 Relationship hacks every woman should be aware of

4 Relationship hacks every woman should be aware of

How to cope with traumatic events

How to cope with traumatic events

Christmas with Chapters’ Book launch

Christmas with Chapters’ Book launch

Effects of stress on your body and mind you should know

Effects of stress on your body and mind you should know

UK research suggests Omicron variant less likely to get people hospitalized

UK research suggests Omicron variant less likely to get people hospitalized