5 reasons your cat loves to lick you

One such behaviour that often leaves cat owners wondering is why their furry friends love to lick them. While this action can seem odd, it usually carries deeper meanings tied to a cat's instincts and emotions.

Understanding these reasons can help deepen the bond between you and your pet, making your relationship even more special.

1. Showing affection and bonding

One of the most common reasons cats lick their owners is to show affection.

Much like how cats groom each other to strengthen social bonds, they may lick you as a sign of love and trust. This behaviour is rooted in their early life experiences, where kittens are licked by their mothers to foster a sense of safety and belonging. So, when your cat licks you, it’s essentially their way of saying, "You're part of my family"​.

2. Marking territory

Cats are territorial animals, and licking can be a way to mark their territory. By licking you, cats deposit their scent on you, effectively claiming you as their own. This is a subtle way of saying to other animals (or humans), "This human belongs to me" This marking behaviour is similar to when cats rub their faces on objects around the house​.

3. Seeking attention

Sometimes, your cat may lick you simply to get your attention. Cats quickly learn that certain behaviours elicit specific responses from their owners.

If licking you results in cuddles, petting, or even a tasty treat, your cat may repeat the behaviour to get more of what they want. It's their clever way of communicating their needs or desires​.

4. Grooming you

Cats are meticulous groomers, and this behaviour often extends to their favourite humans. When your cat licks you, they might be trying to groom you as they would another cat. This grooming behaviour is a way of showing care and ensuring you're clean. While you might not need grooming, this action is an expression of your cat’s affection and a way to bond with you​​.

5. Tasting or smelling something interesting

Cats have an incredibly keen sense of smell, which is much more sensitive than that of humans. If you've been handling food or have a new scent on your skin, your cat may be licking you out of curiosity. They are exploring the taste and smell of whatever intriguing substance you might have come into contact with. This is less about affection and more about satisfying their curiosity​.

Each cat is unique, and their reasons for licking can vary. Observing your cat's behaviour in different contexts will give you more insight into their specific motivations.