Why do we celebrate birthdays with cake and candles?

The tradition of birthday cakes dates back to ancient times. The Greeks are credited with starting this sweet custom. They made round cakes to honour Artemis, the goddess of the moon, with the round shape representing the full moon.

They even put candles on these cakes to make them glow, just like the moon!

Why candles?

In the old days, people believed that light had special powers. They thought it could protect them from evil spirits, especially on important days like birthdays. By putting candles on cakes, they were bringing light (and hopefully protection) to the celebrant. There's also a fun belief that if you make a wish before blowing out the candles, your wish will come true. This comes from the idea that the smoke carries your wishes to the gods.

How cakes and candles evolved

Over time, birthday cakes and candles have changed a lot. In the beginning, cakes were simple bread-like treats. Now, they come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and flavours. Candles, too, have evolved. We now have candles that play music, relight themselves, and even look like tiny fireworks.

Despite these changes, the core idea remains the same: celebrating life and bringing joy to someone on their special day. The cake symbolises sweetness and happiness in life, while the candles remind us of the light and hope that each new year brings.

More than just cake and candles

Of course, birthdays involve more than just cake and candles. Singing the "Happy Birthday" song and making wishes are also key parts of the celebration. These traditions, like the cake and candles, help make birthdays a time for expressing love and good wishes to the celebrant.

Celebrating life and loved ones

In the end, birthdays are a beautiful way to celebrate life and the people we care about. Whether it's with a big cake and lots of candles or a small gathering with loved ones, the essence of birthdays is to show appreciation and hope for many more joyful years ahead.

So, the next time you blow out the candles on your birthday cake, remember you're part of a long and sweet tradition that celebrates life, love, and the hope for a bright future.

Here's to making wishes and celebrating the special days of our lives with cake and candles!