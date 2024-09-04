ADVERTISEMENT
When is the best time to have breakfast, lunch, and dinner?

Anna Ajayi

Timing your meals can make a big difference in how you feel throughout the day.

What's the best times to eat? [iStock]
Eating at the right times can help keep your energy levels steady, improve your mood, and even aid in digestion.

But when exactly should you have breakfast, lunch, and dinner? Let’s break it down.

Breakfast is called the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. It provides you with the energy to kickstart your day.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day [iStock]
The best time to have breakfast is within an hour of waking up. This helps jumpstart your metabolism and provides your body with the nutrients it needs after a long night without food.

Aim to eat breakfast between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. This early start helps you wake up fully and prepares you for the day ahead. If you’re not hungry right after waking up, try having a light meal like a smoothie or a piece of fruit.

Choose foods that are rich in protein and fibre, like eggs, oats, or whole-grain toast with avocado. These foods keep you full longer and provide a steady source of energy.

Lunch is your midday meal, and it should refuel your body after a morning of activities.

Lunch is your midday meal [iStock]
Having lunch at the right time can help you avoid feeling sluggish in the afternoon and keep your energy levels up.

The best time to have lunch is between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Eating during these hours helps maintain your blood sugar levels and prevents overeating later in the day. If you have breakfast early, try not to wait too long to have lunch; otherwise, you might feel tired or irritable.

A balanced lunch should include a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and vegetables. Think of meals like grilled chicken salad, rice, stew and salad, or rice with beans and vegetables. These provide essential nutrients and keep you satisfied.

Dinner is the meal that ends your day, so it's important to eat something that is easy to digest but still nutritious. Eating too late or having a heavy meal close to bedtime can disturb your sleep.

Dinner is the meal that ends your day [iStock]
Try to have dinner between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eating during these hours allows your body enough time to digest the food before you go to bed. This can also improve sleep quality and prevent issues like heartburn.

Opt for lighter meals that are still filling, such as grilled fish with steamed vegetables or a small portion of pasta with a salad. Avoid high-fat or overly spicy foods that can disrupt sleep.

Eating at regular intervals helps maintain a healthy metabolism and keeps your energy levels balanced throughout the day. When you eat at irregular times or skip meals, it can lead to overeating, weight gain, and even digestive problems. By setting regular times for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, you create a routine that supports your body’s natural rhythms.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

