When does McDonald’s serve breakfast?

The McDonald’s Breakfast Hours might vary a little over the weekends but it is an advantage that they extend the breakfast hours for about 30 minutes. A few locations might however choose to open a little late in the morning.

Does McDonald’s Serve Breakfast All Day?

Yes, McDonald’s serves its breakfast menu all day long with a little variation. Initially, all the outlets served breakfast only in the morning but with increasing demand, the chain served the McDonald’s Breakfast Hours menu all day long.

The McDonald’s All Day Breakfast Menu was announced in 2016 and since then customers has relished it all over the world. The menu includes some of the absolute signatures from the morning breakfast menu such as Sausage McMuffin, Sausage Burrito, Egg McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, Hotcakes, etc.

McDonald’s Breakfast Menu

McDonald’s Menu is full of delicious one of items. Each item is available in over one variant. Starting from muffins to oatmeal, McDonald’s seem to have it all.

McDonalds Breakfast Hours

When does McDonald’s Stop Serving Breakfast?

McDonald’s stops serving its breakfast menu at 10:30 am on weekdays and 11:00 am on weekends. A few items from the McDonald’s Breakfast Hours Menu are included in the McDonald’s All-day Breakfast Menu as mentioned before.

What Time Does McDonald’s Close?

Most of the McDonald’s outlets close by 11:00 pm.

For more information, one can use the restaurant locator by visiting the app or the website link mentioned before. You can not only locate the desired outlet but can also know the detailed timings of its drive-through hours and dine in hours.

McDonald’s App

The McDonald’s app allows its customers to order food without no hassle. You don’t need to stress yourself of going to their website to order food. The app allows you to check the McDonald’s menu, check the nearest location, and order foods.

Conclusion

