What your zodiac sign says about you

They are based on when you were born and can tell you about your personality, who you might be friends with, and even what kinds of things you might be good at.

What are zodiac signs?

Zodiac signs are twelve different symbols that come from the stars. Long ago, people looked up at the night sky and divided it into twelve parts, with each part named after the constellations they saw. Your zodiac sign depends on which part of the sky the sun was in when you were born.

The twelve zodiac signs

Here are the twelve zodiac signs, the date ranges for each, and a little bit about what each sign is often like:

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Brave and energetic, Aries are always ready to try new things.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Taurus people love comfort and nice things but are also very hard workers.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Geminis are curious and like to talk a lot; they enjoy learning about different things.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Cancers are very caring and good at making others feel loved.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Leos are leaders and very confident, always ready to help.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Virgos pay attention to the small details and like to be helpful.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22):

Libras love harmony and are good at seeing both sides of a story.

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Scorpios are very intense and focused, and they care deeply about those close to them.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Sagittarius people love adventures and are very honest.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Capricorns are very disciplined and set high goals for themselves.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Aquarians are thinkers and like to come up with new ideas.

12. Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Pisces are dreamers and are very kind and caring.

How zodiac signs work with each other

Zodiac signs can also help you understand how you get along with others. Some signs match really well and can be great friends or even have a strong love connection. Here are some examples:

1. Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius):

These signs are full of energy and can be very inspiring. They work well with Air signs like Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius, who can share their ideas and energy.

2. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn):

These signs are practical and stable. They match well with Water signs like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, who provide emotional depth and understanding.

3. Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius):

These signs love to think and talk. They get along well with Fire signs, who are also dynamic and energetic.

4. Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces):

These signs are emotional and intuitive. They connect deeply with Earth signs, who provide the stability and support Water signs cherish.

Why knowing your zodiac sign is fun

Knowing your zodiac sign can help you understand yourself better. It’s fun to see which traits you might share with your sign and which ones are different. You can also look up the signs of your friends and family to see what your stars say about your relationships with them.

Zodiac signs are a fun way to learn more about yourself and others. By knowing which sign you are, you can discover new things about your personality, see how you might match with other people, and even find out what kinds of things you might be good at.