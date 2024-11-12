ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

What to say when someone gives you unsolicited advice

Anna Ajayi

Handling unsolicited advice doesn’t have to be awkward.

What to say when someone gives you unsolicited advice [iStock]
What to say when someone gives you unsolicited advice [iStock]

Receiving advice can sometimes be helpful, but when it’s given without us asking, it can feel uncomfortable or even irritating.

Recommended articles

Unsolicited advice comes from people who mean well; they might genuinely believe they’re helping us. However, it can also feel like they’re overstepping boundaries or doubting our ability to handle things on our own. We all want to feel respected and trusted, and sometimes advice we didn’t ask for can make us feel judged instead.

So, how should we respond when someone gives us unsolicited advice?

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank them, but stay neutral [iStock]
Thank them, but stay neutral [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

One of the simplest ways to respond to unsolicited advice is to say something like, “Thank you for your thoughts on this.” Acknowledging their advice politely shows respect for their intention, but using a neutral response doesn’t encourage further discussion. This response keeps the interaction friendly without inviting more advice.

Try to understand where they’re coming from, especially if the advice is from a family member or close friend. A response like, “I see you’re just looking out for me; I appreciate it,” can show that you recognise their care, even if you’re not looking to follow their advice. Using empathy helps maintain the relationship without putting pressure on yourself to act on their suggestions.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the person giving advice doesn’t back down easily, a gentle way to set a boundary is to say, “I’ve got it handled, but thank you.” This phrase shows that you’re confident in your choices without dismissing them. Sometimes people give advice out of habit, but a friendly reminder that you’re okay on your own may help stop further suggestions.

Set some boundaries [iStock]
Set some boundaries [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Sometimes, you can steer the conversation away from their advice by asking them a question about themselves. For instance, “Thanks for the advice! By the way, how are things going with you?” This tactic shifts the focus and helps you move past the unwanted advice naturally.

ADVERTISEMENT
Be direct, but respectful [iStock]
Be direct, but respectful [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

If someone’s advice feels pushy or crosses a line, it’s okay to be more direct. Saying something like, “I appreciate your advice, but I’d prefer to handle this my own way,” can clearly communicate your need for space while staying respectful. Being honest can sometimes be the best way to protect your boundaries.

Even if the advice was unwelcome, ending on a positive note helps keep things friendly. You could say, “Thanks for caring about me. I’ll keep it in mind,” and move on to a different topic. This kind of response keeps the interaction light while still being kind.

ALSO READ: How not to give absolutely horrible advice

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ART X Lagos, Access Holdings announce Access ART X Prize Alumni Impact Award in celebration of African artistic excellence

ART X Lagos, Access Holdings announce Access ART X Prize Alumni Impact Award in celebration of African artistic excellence

50 powerful midnight prayers for peace, protection, and breakthrough

50 powerful midnight prayers for peace, protection, and breakthrough

These 5 things will keep you trapped in a relationship with a narcissist

These 5 things will keep you trapped in a relationship with a narcissist

What to say when someone gives you unsolicited advice

What to say when someone gives you unsolicited advice

The most fashionable city in Africa - Is it Lagos or Johannesburg?

The most fashionable city in Africa - Is it Lagos or Johannesburg?

50 powerful prayers for your girlfriend’s happiness and well-being

50 powerful prayers for your girlfriend’s happiness and well-being

Smoke-Free Nigeria is Possible: Lessons from Sweden's tobacco harm reduction strategy

Smoke-Free Nigeria is Possible: Lessons from Sweden's tobacco harm reduction strategy

These 5 exotic herbs and spices will take your cooking to the next level

These 5 exotic herbs and spices will take your cooking to the next level

African countries still sending money to their colonisers

African countries still sending money to their colonisers

Are you losing yourself in love? 5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

Are you losing yourself in love? 5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

FinTribe hosts 7000 women at 2024 Finance Fair, spotlights financial solutions

FinTribe hosts 7000 women at 2024 Finance Fair, spotlights financial solutions

50 powerful prayers to uplift your husband every day

50 powerful prayers to uplift your husband every day

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Clearline HMO partners with Air Peace to celebrate 10th Anniversary with medical outreach in Lagos

Clearline HMO partners with Air Peace for 10th Anniversary with medical outreach

What should you do immediately after getting food poisoned? [FoodPlusWords]

Got food poisoned? Here's what to do immediately to feel better

Why do some people fear commitment? [Freepik]

Why some people fear commitment and how to handle it

Don Royale unveils in Abuja with an unforgettable Dusk till Don experience!

Don Royale unveils in Abuja with an unforgettable Dusk till Don experience!